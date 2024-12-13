“That Would Be Funny”: Jon Jones Gets UFC Rival Daniel Cormier’s Crying Picture to Hang in His New Mansion

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones just added a touch of humor to his new mansion by snagging the infamous crying picture of his longtime UFC rival, Daniel Cormier. While Jones confirmed the picture won’t actually be going up on his walls, he couldn’t resist the comedic value of having it in his possession.

Sourced from NM Fine Arts, the image captures an unforgettable moment from their iconic rivalry. However, for Jones, it’s less about reigniting old tensions and more about appreciating the absurdity of their once-heated feud.

“That would be funny,” Jones admitted, clearly amused by the idea of displaying the picture as a cheeky reminder of his controversial and alleged ‘drug-fuelled‘ victories over Cormier,

“That is hilarious, all fun and games guys, that’s not really going up there but that would be funny”

Jon Jones reveals a hilarious new poster of Daniel Cormier crying, for his new mansion (via @JonnyBones) pic.twitter.com/fUsLHsgaHI — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) December 13, 2024

The rivalry between Jones and Cormier is one of the most storied in UFC history, filled with trash talk, unforgettable fights, and intense emotions. But while their competition was bitter at the time, and ended in controversy, Jones seems to be rather okay with it.

However, there is one rivalry Bones still needs to deal with, one that used to bunk with him in college.

Covington wants to ‘expose’ Jon Jones

Jones and he famously shared a dorm room during their college wrestling days, but Covington wasn’t exactly nostalgic about their time together.

Instead, the outspoken welterweight contender dropped some outrageous claims about Jones, even claiming he has a certain fondness for larger women, as he painted a less-than-flattering picture of their past.

Speaking at the pre-Fight Night press conference, ‘Chaos’ said,

” I think the media needs to look into some of the fruity things that he does, it’s very strange…..he knows deep down inside that I know some of his dark, hidden secrets.”

Colby Covington just WENT OFF on Jon Jones “Jon has some fruity tendencies” “I remember in college he used to get the fattest girls, I’m talking 300+ pounds” “He’s a f***ing coward, he’s a cheat, and he’s a woman beater.” @MMAFightingpic.twitter.com/j0iKn3TQfR — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 11, 2024

Jones has largely brushed off Covington’s comments in the past, focusing on his own career milestones. But it’s hard to do so when some of the things Covington accused him of, still persist. Case in point, Colby had claimed that Jones would hide from drug testers even back in his college wrestling days.

It’s been a while since Jones has been in college but he’s had multiple drug-related suspensions from the UFC and has had known legal troubles with USADA agents.