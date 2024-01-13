“That’s Scary”: Sean O’Malley Reveals Major Problem Ahead for Francis Ngannou if He Beats Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou recently announced his second professional boxing fight set to take place later this year. On March 8th, the former UFC heavyweight champion takes on Anthony Joshua in a 10-round affair. Leading up to the fight, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley reacted to the multi-million fight purses. He also listed out a major problem for Ngannou if he secures a win against Anthony Joshua.

Advertisement

In a recent podcast with his brother on his YouTube channel, shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight. He said,

“What is weird is that Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua is the day before… which will be PPV as well I am assuming. I know that the last Francis vs Tyson PPV did not do good. But they’re saying its in Abu Dhabi they did not give a f**k about PPVs. I mean that is a pretty big fight I think.”

Advertisement

‘Sugar’ also went on to react to the fight purse while revealing a big problem that lies ahead for Ngannou. He said,

“Wow, good for Francis man, and it says here he is looking to fight twice this year in boxing… it is a weird position to be in, that big, that scary, that dominant. Its like eh, I don’t really want to watch you kill somebody. I wanna watch someone that is like oh he could beat him.”



According to reports, both Ngannou and Joshua stand to make a fortune from their fight. It is reported that Ngannou is set to make $20 million from the fight, whereas Joshua stands to make $50 million. This sum is excluding the PPV points. Unfortunately, if Ngannou wins, a big problem lies ahead for him as mentioned by O’Malley.

Francis Ngannou to face a big challenge with a win over Anthony Joshua?

If ‘The Predator’ were to beat Joshua on March 8th, it would make him one of the biggest combat sports stars in the world, period. If he were to return to MMA after the win, the PFL will not have a name nearly as big as Joshua to offer Ngannou.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1-EehhPMTe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement



This means that not only will Ngannou’s purse take a big hit, not a lot of fans will tune in to watch it either. PFL founder Donn Davis stated that Ngannou will return to MMA after the Joshua fight. However, if he wins, both Davis and Ngannou might have to rethink their next moves.