“F*ck it”: Jake Paul Takes Up Logan’s Challenge with an Unexpected Bet as Mike Tyson Fight is Postponed”

Although Jake Paul’s fight against Mike Tyson has been postponed according to recent updates, it seems like the Ohio-based boxer has already found another opponent. Jake Paul shocked the world when he announced a fight with Mike Tyson in July of this year. While a small fraction of the combat sports community was excited about Tyson’s return, most fans were concerned about Tyson and his health.

Unfortunately, this scare proved accurate as on a recent flight from Miami to Los Angeles, Mike Tyson faced a health scare due to a sudden ulcer flare-up. Although the former boxer’s medical team assured fans that he was fine, Tyson has since been recommended to do minimal to light training until further advised.

Naturally, such a situation led to his fight against Jake Paul being postponed, although it seems like the younger Paul brother will still be stepping inside the ring in July. In fact, Jake did not have to go very far to look for potential opponents for a replacement, as shortly after the postponement, Logan Paul took to X and said,

“So Mike Tyson’s out? I’ll step in and we can settle this once and for all @jakepaul”

So Mike Tyson’s out? I’ll step in and we can settle this once and for all @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/AyjmzSEWJV — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 1, 2024



The younger Paul brother responded to the callout saying,

“Mom doesn’t want me to KO you but f*ck it. Loser has to change their last name #PaulVsPaul”

Mom doesn’t want me to KO you but fuck it Loser has to change their last name #PaulVsPaul https://t.co/VtD8NXbOgR — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 1, 2024



At this point in time, there is no way to know if the Paul brothers are again trolling or being serious about potentially fighting each other. Needless to say, fans will not be surprised by either outcome.

What is next for Jake Paul?

According to the press release, it is stated that the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will be postponed. Moreover, while the release claimed that a new date for the fight would be announced on the 7th of June, ‘The Problem Child’ stated in his Instagram stories that the fight will now take place in the fourth quarter of this year. Hence, given that it will be a while before the bout materializes, it will not be out of the question for Paul to take on a different opponent before the Tyson fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Most Valuable Promotions (@mostvaluablepromotions)



The fight with Tyson however, will not be canceled as the tickets have already been sold out and a lot of money spent to promote it. Therefore, it now remains to see if Jake Paul will take up another opponent or if he will wait for the fight with Mike Tyson in the second half of 2024.