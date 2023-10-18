“Price Was $10,000”: 4 Days Before UFC 294, Khabib Nurmagomedov Wins ‘El Clasico’ Like Match Against Teammates

The UFC 294 card has already undergone numerous altercations. But, even when some fighters dropped out of the event, the matchmakers remained resolute in securing replacements. Now, the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will have to face the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a highly anticipated rematch. To aid Makhachev in such a significant fight, UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has joined his training camp. In the recent UFC 294 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 2, ‘The Eagle’ played in an ‘El Clasico’ like match against his teammates and won $10,000.

Initially, Islam Makhachev was going to defend his title against a resurgent Charles Oliveira. However, the Brazilian lightweight sustained a terrible face injury during the training camp. Consequently, this led to Volkanovski stepping up as the replacement fighter. As a result, they will fight on 21st October in Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Khabib Nurmagomedov wins $10,000 in ‘El Clasico’ style match

Similar to MMA, the former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov is also a huge fan of soccer. In the past, ‘The Eagle’ has had interactions with some soccer legends and even shared a message of respect for their retirement.

Thus, it was not surprising to see him play well in the soccer match. However, the $10,000 prize money for the match between teammates piqued the curiosity of the MMA community.

During the UFC 294 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 2, Islam Makhahcev gave an insight into the mindset and talent of Nurmagomedov. He said:

“Today it’s gonna be crazy match. Almost like Barcelona vs. Real [Madrid]. Today they play Khabib’s team. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] is gonna to take all guys who play very good, you know. He will win, 100%. He’s gonna good match, but he will win.“

Furthermore, the longtime business partner of Nurmagomedov, Rizvan Magomedov, was also present to watch the match. The Eagle FC CEO said:

“The main price was $10,000 USD for winning team.“

Surprisingly, that wasn’t the only price being distributed at the end of the match. The participants from the losing team also went home with some prizes.

Prizes for the participants

During the training camp in the UAE, Islam Makhachev and his teammates, including ‘The Eagle‘ engaged in a high-spirited soccer match. After the match, a prize distribution ceremony took place, with iPhones presented to the players of the losing side.

During the Prelude to UFC 294 – Islam Makhachev VS Alex Volkanovski 2 -Finale Episode on Anatomy of a Fighter, Islam Makhachev co-distributed the prize. The Olympic silver medalist, Kadik Magomedov, was the standout player of the match.

The American Kickboxing Academy fighter, Imam Shafi, was the goalkeeper of the match. They gave the best playmaker of the match to a fighter named Ali from Khabib’s team.

A lot of other participants also received prizes and were all in a very jovial mood at the end of the play. It remains to be seen whether Makhachev will carry on this mood in his fight against Alexander Volkanovski.