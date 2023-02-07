UFC Legend Has ‘No Problem’ if Conor McGregor Gets a ‘Title Shot’ After Defeating Michael Chandler

December 12, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor is declared the winner by knockout and crowned champion against Jose Aldo during UFC 194 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The MMA world is eagerly waiting for the return of Conor McGregor.Interestingly, the Irishman is set to return to the octagon later this year against Michael Chandler. But before he goes up against ‘Iron’ inside the octagon, the two will be battling heads as the coaches of the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Following the announcement of his fight against Michael Chandler, many have spoken about how a potential title shot can be next for the Irishman if he goes through Chandler. Former UFC champion Michael Bisping seems to agree with this.

Michael Bisping believes beating Michael Chandler could give Conor McGregor a title shot

Michael Chandler is one of the top-ranked lightweights in the division currently. Even though he is 2-3 in his UFC career so far, ‘Iron’ has fought arguably the toughest people the division has to offer. And a win against him would certainly bring back a lot of credibility to Conor McGregor’s name.

Moreover, considering the fact that McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest name in the sport, he would certainly bring a lot of eyeballs if he fights for the title again.

Speaking about the same, former UFC champion Michael Bisping suggested that he would not have any problem if Conor McGregor gets the title shot following an emphatic win over Michael Chandler. He said, “I’ll be honest. I’ll have no problem with him fighting for the belt.”

Can ‘The Notorious’ become the lightweight champion again?

At his peak, Conor McGregor was arguably one of the best fighters in the world. However, a lot has changed since then. The Irishman has not been very active over the past five years and has just one win in his last four fights inside the octagon.

Moreover, even if he gets past Michael Chandler later this year, he would have Islam Makhachev or Alexander Volkanovski standing in his way of becoming a lightweight champion again. Also, fighters who have suffered such a gruesome leg injury as McGregor in the past never appeared to come back to their original form.

That said, while it is not impossible for Conor McGregor to become the champion again, it is certainly very unlikely that we will get to see a gold belt wrapped around him, as he seems to be towards the end of his fighting career.

