“The Rock KOs Him”: Khamzat Chimaev Wouldn’t Survive Against Dwayne Johnson’s People’s Elbow, Fans Argues

Who wins a fight between Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? To find out, someone posed the question to MMA Twitter and boy oh boy, the opinions were more divided than the OG Bloodline on RAW right now.

Some argued that The Rock’s iconic “People’s Elbow” would knock Chimaev out cold, while others backed Chimaev’s skills, saying he’d take the win despite the size difference.

Someone shared an image of The Rock, shirtless after a workout comparing it with an image of Chimaev with his glasses where he looks like your therapist.

This is joke/meme format, where huge jacked guys (on the left side of the collage) are compared to nerdy-looking MMA fighters (on the right side of the collage), like Chimaev with glasses, or Justin Gaethje with glasses, or Sean Strickland with fabulous hair for that matter.

The text on them is always along the lines of, “Only real fans would know the guy on the right…“

How do you explain to non combat sports fan that the guy on the right would absolutely destroy the guy on the left in a street fight. pic.twitter.com/42EkY5lONf — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) November 8, 2024

But this sparked a lot of debate amongst fans who argued the different ways each man could win.

One fan argued, “Nah the rock is considerably bigger to a point where skill doesn’t matter anymore. One people’s elbow and khamzats done for.” Another fan refuted that with a solid argument and claimed, “Muscle has nothing to do with streetlights…”.

Afraid of what Borz might do to the People’s Champ, this fan warned, “Absolutely cripple him in seconds”.

Finally, another fan, an obvious expert, someone who knows their craft said, “Easy, take a look at each one’s ears.” He’s of course referring to cauliflower ears, an indication that a proper lethal wrestler is in the vicinity.

Truth be told, the Rock is not someone Chimaev has to worry about right now unless he too wants to change the balance of power in the DC universe.

DDP’s warning to Chimaev

At UFC 308 in October, Khamzat Chimaev reminded everyone of his dominance, securing a massive first-round submission win over former champ Robert Whittaker. The Chechen grappler crushed the Aussie’s jaw and pushed his teeth back deep into his mouth.

After a year of limited action and bad immunity from viral fevers, this performance was a powerful statement, proving once again why Chimaev was still the biggest threat in any division he was a part of.

This fight and the way Chimaev finished it also has far-reaching consequences for the middleweight division.

Sean Strickland, who seemed set for the next title shot against champion Dricus Du Plessis, might not have his day in the sun as Chimaev’s decisive win has shifted the dynamics.

The champ Du Plessis even expressed a strong preference for a fight with Chimaev over the American. With UFC 312 slated for Sydney, DDP even called out the Chechen and asked him to be wary of never having faced someone as powerful as the South African.

Strickland, meanwhile has refused to fight in Australia for perceived reasons, which could further clear the path for a super fight between DDP and the Chechen Wolf.