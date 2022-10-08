UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev Stats Comparison- Height, Reach, Knockout Ratio, and More

Comparing the stats like height, reach, and more between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev ahead of their UFC 280 matchup.

Charles Oliveria and Islam Makhachev are set to enter the octagon later this month. The highly anticipated UFC lightweight championship will go down at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding this fight and it is arguably the biggest fight of the year. With just under two weeks remaining for the fight, let’s see how their stats like height, reach, knockout percentages, and more compare against each other.

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev stats comparison- height, reach, knockout ratio, and more

Charles Oliveira is going into the fight with a record of 33 wins and 8 losses. On the flipside, Islam Makhachev has a record of 22 wins and 1 loss. When it comes to finishing percentage, the Brazilian has won 90% of his fights via finishes. While Makhachev has won 63% of his fights via finishes

Interestingly, both fighters stand at 5 ft 10 inches tall. However, Charles Oliveira has a considerable reach advantage. The Brazilian has a reach of 74 inches while the Dagestani’s reach is of 70 inches. That said, there’s not much difference between the two on paper. However, Oliveira’s reach can prove to be helpful for him.

Can Islam Makhachev beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280?

Going into the fight against Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhchev has emerged as a considerable favorite. However, it is worth noting that odds do not tell us the complete story. While the Dagestani has been very dominant inside the octagon, he doesn’t quite have the resume of the Brazilian.

🏆 Oliveira 🆚 Makhachev

🏆 Sterling 🆚 Dillashaw

🔥 Yan 🆚 O’Malley THE biggest, baddest card of the year and we’re coming to you in Primetime 👀#UFC280 | October 22, 7pm | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/AjxZ0s8bfu — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 29, 2022

Oliveira is accustomed to performing under the bright lights against the toughest opponents. However, for Islam Makhachev it will be his first. While there is no denying the fact that Makhachev has the skillset, the experience might play an important role for this matchup at UFC 280.

