“They say you might be the next Conor McGregor” – Logan Paul says he wants to make UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett

Logan Paul proposes for a UFC debut against the up and rising star Paddy Pimblett as fans believe his is the next Conor McGregor.

Logan Paul has been less active in the wrestling world than his brother Jake, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t like to play a little catch if possible.

Winless (0-1) as a paid boxer, another appearance of Paul in the ring appeared with Floyd Mayweather in the June 2021 show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)



Most recently, Paul took part this weekend at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) WrestleMania 38 in a tag team game he and his teammates, The Miz, ended up winning (see highlights). Tagging all these martial arts boxes makes Paul interested in mixed karate (MMA). Already talking to Dana White about the opportunity to fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Paul now has an idea of ​​who he wants to fight.

Logan Paul On Joining UFC and fighting Paddy Pimblett

“I would love to run in it. Would love to win a wrestling match, ”Paul said on MMA Fighting The MMA Hour. “Yes I’ll be fine again. But then, again, brother, I wish, well, whether I was a king and I went and got my head in or I was holding and I was so happy.

My friends, before the WrestleMania match, like, ‘Hey, good luck!’ And I say, ‘Enjoy the show!’ Before the boxing match, it’s like, ‘I love you, brother. You can do whatever you want. ’They worshiped me on stage, my heart pounding. Headache! It’s crazy, the difference between a boxing event and a wrestling match, I don’t know bro. But, I found out who I would like to fight when I made a UFC match: Paddy the Baddy.

“They say you might be the next Conor McGregor, don’t you?” he continued. “You have a very good heart, you are as happy as hell, you go up, you are as young as I am, you have a really big mouth. I love the way he does it.

I think also, in an inactive season, he can gain as much as 25 pounds. The baby is exploding in the off-season, I have never seen anything like it. It’s like someone pumping and pumping. So he can go up to 185 and I could go down to 185 and maybe make a UFC game. “

Paul POV about Paddy

Paul is not mistaken that Pimblett is known for packing pounds between camps, but when competing, “Baddy” is a Lean 155-pound Lightweight. If the price is right, surely the Liverpool, England international, who is originally from England, would be a laughing stock.

“[Dana White] asked me who I was going to fight and I had no one in mind, and now I’m looking at it and I think, well, if I do a UFC war, it needs someone who can sell tickets,” said Paul. , and he’s young, he’s young, he’s fun. I think the fans will eat that. “

Logan recent debut to WWE

In Wrestlemania 38, ‘Maverick’ teamed up with The Miz to take Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio. The WWE Universe did not know what to expect from a communications person. The former high school wrestler apparently had the ability to run, and his time at the microphone exceeded the average for a novice. But his performance in the biggest stage shocked everyone and came out victorious at the end of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)



Also Read: “If he can make that much money, why can’t I?” – Khamzat Chimaev reveals how Conor McGregor inspired him to take up Mixed Martial Arts