“The taxman’s not getting my money in New York” -Paddy Pimblett declines to compete at UFC 281

Most MMA fans are anticipating Paddy Pimblett’s upcoming battle since he has become an actual celebrity. Pimblett and Molly McCann allegedly got into a brawl at Madison Square Garden in November, but “The Baddy” has dispelled those reports.

In the past, fighters have been outspoken about their dislike of New York contests due to the high state taxes. The rumoured intention was to pack a fight card with big-name fighters like Pimblett and McCann when the UFC visited MSG for UFC 281. Sadly, that doesn’t appear likely.

In response to a question about violence in New York, Pimblett stated the following on The Pat McAfee Show:

“Come on, lad. That’s the taxman just taking all me dough. That’s what’s happening, lad. The taxman’s not getting my money in New York.”

Following his submission victory over Jordan Leavitt in the second round at UFC London, Pimblett is currently 3-0 in the UFC. Although the unranked UFC lightweight is unlikely to face any elite competitors anytime soon, “The Baddy” has been a crossover hero who has introduced a new audience to mixed martial arts, which is always essential for developing the sport.

Below, you can see Paddy Pimblett’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show:

When and where will Paddy Pimblett’s next bout be?

Pimblett must alter the UFC’s strategy if he wants to stay away from New York. When asked what’s next for “The Baddy” during the post-fight news conference for Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6, Dana White responded as follows:

“I think what we do next is we take him to either Boston or New York and he ends up on pay-per-view then you bring him to Vegas”

Dana White’s plans for Paddy Pimblett- location wise pic.twitter.com/66iVdtvlMx — MMA mania (@mmamania) July 27, 2022 White was interested in the Boston fights of “The Baddy.” it would be a fantastic opportunity to sell many tickets if Pimblett fought at MSG. The Liverpool native said the following regarding where and when he wants to fight next on the same Pat McAfee Show episode: “Vegas, December, lad.” Fans will attend Pimblett fights wherever they take place. ‘The Baddy,’ who is 27 years old, is now a must-see fighter. Can he develop into a severe title challenger is the question. Time will only tell.

