“There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk” – Paddy Pimblett mentions friend who committed suicide two days before UFC London

After defeating Jordan Leavitt via excellent submission at UFC London, Paddy Pimblett exposed his frail side to the audience.

With the “teabag” celebration he gave Leavitt, “The Baddy” kept his word. He carried on celebrating by racing around the octagon and scaling the fence, as he had done during his first two UFC battles.

During his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Pimblett’s attitude, however, changed. As he revealed that he had lost a friend who reportedly had mental health problems, the Liverpudlian lost his usual frenzied and joyous demeanour. He said:

“I woke up on Friday morning at 4 A.M. to a message that one of my friends back home had killed himself… This was five hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky, lad, that’s for you.”

Watch the interview with Paddy Pimblett :

When the chance presented itself, Pimblett used it to refute the idea that men shouldn’t discuss their difficulties. The lightweight, who is 27 years old, gave individuals who are experiencing mental health problems a message as he wrapped up the interview:

“There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk. Listen, if you’re a man and you’ve got weight on your shoulders, and you think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself, please speak to someone.”

The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion broke down in tears inside the octagon. As he left the octagon, Pimblett was seen on CCTV sobbing uncontrollably.

An emotional Paddy Pimblett dedicates his submission win over Jordan Leavitt at #UFCLondon to his late friend. pic.twitter.com/hoqGukADXz — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) July 23, 2022

In the UFC, Paddy Pimblett improves to 3-0

Paddy Pimblett kept up his winning streak on Saturday after defeating Jordan Leavitt through submission in their lightweight match at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Pimblett made his octagon debut in September 2021 and has since lived up to the hype with three consecutive victories on his UFC resume. He is undoubtedly the most well-known British fighter presently competing in the UFC.

But Pimblett’s situation wasn’t made any easier by Leavitt. Early on, the American adopted the position of the aggressor as he made advances and attempted to keep Pimblett grounded by using his wrestling skills.

View the result below:

Naturally, Pimblett established that he was one of the most dangerous prospects in the UFC, confirming his reputation. In the second round, the Scouser added to his already enormous hype train by grabbing his opponent’s back and securing a spectacular rear-naked choke for the finish.

Also Read: Aljamain Sterling analyses Sean O’Malley’s chances of winning his matchup with Petr Yan at UFC 280