‘They Played Us for Millions’: Jake Paul and Mike Tyson Partying Adds Feul to ‘Rigged Fight’ Allegations

Netflix & Most Valuable Promotions Boxing Event Fight Night, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, United States 15 11 2024 Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Jake Paul and Mike Tyson after the fight Jake Paul and Mike Tyson after the fight 15 11 2024 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO EdxMulhollandx EM2_7521

Jake Paul has once again found himself in the middle of a social media storm, this time after sharing a video of himself lifting boxing legend Mike Tyson onto his shoulders in front of a roaring crowd. Previously, Paul and Tyson had built up an intense rivalry to promote their highly anticipated Netflix fight, but this display of camaraderie had fans questioning if the drama was just for show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

The build-up to the Paul vs Tyson fight was intense with both parties crossing the line at various points. Paul kept dressing up in bird costumes and calling Tyson old.

Tyson posted edited videos of himself sparring and telling everyone how he felt like the same man he was in the 90s, one that every competitor feared. Things reached a tipping point when he slapped Paul during their final face-off and all hell broke loose.

Then the fight happened and it was the farthest thing from a competition. Tyson just couldn’t keep up and Paul, for some reason, couldn’t knock him out. When the final bell rang, the two men shook hands and praised each other. And now, with this video, the voices about these two making a fool of everyone seem to be getting louder.

One fan simply accused them of duping people and said, “They played us for millions”. Another couldn’t believe their camaraderie and commented, “They should be best friends, they performed a classic heist”.

“We didn’t even pay, but I feel like somehow they still robbed us”- joked another fan.



Showcasing general concern for Paul’s middle-aged opponents, this man joked, “Keep Jake away from retirement homes”.

This also begs another question. Jake’s little online feud with McGregor! Is that choreographed drama as well?

Jake and Conor’s day out in Washington

In a surprising turn of events, McGregor, Jake, and Logan Paul teamed up to attend Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration on Monday. The trio, known for their larger-than-life personas and polarizing antics, caught fans’ attention when Jake shared a photo of the group on a bus headed to the ceremony, along with their mother.

Conor McGregor, Logan Paul, Jake Paul, and their mom, Pam Stepnick, on their way to Donald Trump’s inauguration pic.twitter.com/MzR8fxXncX — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 20, 2025

McGregor is reportedly fighting one of the Paul brothers for an event in Mumbai, backed by India’s billionaire Ambani family.

The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

I have agreed.

I will then seek my return to the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2024



While Logan works with WWE and McGregor remains with UFC, both fall under the TKO banner, fueling speculation that this matchup could actually happen. UFC CEO Dana White, however, has dismissed the idea.

Moicano was pumping a stiff jab out from his pawing everytime, Islam tries baiting it out using his lead hand, when it doesn’t come he capitalises on space down the middle with a straight, knowing his head would be off the centre line if the jab were to come, which it did pic.twitter.com/9C7XMyXiJi — Ted (@tedbratby) January 20, 2025



Meanwhile, Jake hasn’t stopped calling for a fight with McGregor, suggesting an openweight MMA clash after his win over Tyson. At this point, it just looks like these fights are more celebrity events than they are combat sports. Whether or not that is a good thing remains subject to debate but purists will argue and cite the Tyson-Jake fight as an example to the contrary.