“They Still Have My $700,000”: Andrew Tate’s Brother Calls Boycott on an App for Locking His Account After Getting Canceled Online

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan are two of the internet’s most divisive figures. They were banned from numerous major social media networks last year for the same reason. Worse, they were detained last year on allegations of human trafficking and money laundering. As a result, the Tate brothers were widely boycotted, and even applications such as Ola barred them from using their platform.

Advertisement

Having said that, Tristan Tate recently stated that after he was canceled, an app did the same to him. He claims, however, that his account on the application still has around $700,00o, which they are yet to return.

Tristan Tate calls for a boycott

The Tate brothers were reincarnated on Twitter last year when South African entrepreneur Elon Musk purchased the social media platform. Andrew and Tristan have been highly active on Twitter since then, and they frequently express their opinions to the public.

Advertisement

Tristan has previously publicly chastised the app for the same reason. He started a thread in which he explained the scenario and included screenshots of his conversations with management.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TateTheTalisman/status/1680687566482178048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Tate, though, republished the message almost six months later, demanding for the app to be boycotted. He further added that his account is frozen with around $700,000 in it. He wrote:

“UPDATE, they still have 700,000 dollars of my money and have not returned it or given me a reason. Boycott @RevolutApp.”

Advertisement

However, there are no further developments or response from the app for the same. The Tate brother has amazed a fortune of millions with their online business. They often flaunt it on social media. Tristan recently did the same while responding to a user.

Brother of Andrew Tate slams fan for taking a dig at him

As aforementioned, Andrew Tate and Tristan are quite active on Twitter since they are banned from other social media platforms. Thus, they often get involved in various discussions online.

Similarly, Tristan recently got involved in a topic regarding music. Amidst this, a fan took a dig at him by asking about his investment, which obviously didn’t sit well with the controversial star.

Following that, Tristan Tate called the user ‘poor,’ while flaunting his cars and other investments. In a further tweet, the user claimed that Tate blocked him after the dig.