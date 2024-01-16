Jake Paul Applauds Vivek Ramaswamy for ‘Shaking Up the Broken System’ as he Quits Presidential Campaign

Vivek Ramaswamy quit his presidential campaign with this statement “Now, Donald Trump has my full endorsement”, after a poor performance in Iowa and shared that he would rally behind the former US President. The Indian entrepreneur- Ramaswamy is currently one of the hottest topics worldwide, given he has called off his office bid. After the news of his pulling out from the campaign broke out, his close friend, Jake Paul, in his latest tweet, hailed him for disrupting the political landscape in the country and the broken system.

Although Ramaswamy was the most talked about politician, unfortunately for him, the result wasn’t what he was hoping for as Trump leads. Despite struggling to gain solid ground, his followers, including Jake Paul, have backed him and continue to support him for disrupting the scene. Paul stated,

“Super proud of Vivek for taking the political world by storm and shaking up the broken system. As the youngest and sharpest out there, I know this is just the start of his story. The Truth always prevails…”

The first-generation American, Ramaswamy, has grown popular and garnered hundreds of followers, transitioning from being an entrepreneur to taking the political path. As per his followers, Ramaswamy never resorts to name-calling, encourages civil debate, and is not afraid to meet his critics face-on. And given this is so rare in politics today; so many hail him for the new flavor he has brought to the table.

As per ‘The Problem Child,’ although he has lost this, he still is proud of him and calls him the sharpest mind. He is hopeful that in the future, ‘The Truth,’ the political campaign in which Ramaswamy has fought, will prevail. Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Paul has advocated for him, as he has done it in the past as well and made a comparison to Trump.

Jake Paul once made a comparison between Vivek Ramaswamy and Donald Trump

Paul and Ramaswamy have been spotted hanging out with each other on numerous occasions, and talking to Logan Paul about their relationship, he stated that the relationship with Ramaswamy has grown over time and even he comes to support in the boxing matches. Interestingly, on Impaulsive, the YouTube-turned Boxer made an interesting comparison between Ramaswamy and Trump. He stated,

“If he doesn’t win this campaign, I know he’ll win some day…What’s great about him that I also liked about [Donald] Trump is they’re not just saying what their donors want them to say. He’s not a politician by trade, he’s a businessman, that’s a billionaire. He knows how to run a business and America is a business, that’s what people don’t f****ng realise.”

According to Paul, both Republican members are strong advocates for putting America first, and their solid business backgrounds equip them to comprehend the business aspect of politics. They share similarities in their personas. While Ramaswamy has stepped back from the bid and is now supporting Trump, Paul remains optimistic that the Indian-American politician will become president one day.