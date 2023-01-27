Andrew Tate Channels ‘Martin Luther King Jr. & Nelson Mandela’ to Debunk ‘The Matrix’ in Latest Post

Andrew Tate has emerged as one of the most talked about personalities in the world over the last year. His rather controversial opinions have helped him reach the masses and become immensely popular.

However, that came with a price and because of the same reasons, he was even banned from all social media platforms. But that is not the worst thing to have happened to him in the last year. Back in December, the Romanian police on charges of money laundering and human trafficking arrested last month, Andrew Tate along with his brother Tristan Tate.

However, Tate has claimed to be innocent and believes that this is just the matrix’s attempt to silence him.

What did Andrew Tate say to debunk the matrix?

In a rather bizarre Twitter rant posted recently, the controversial social media personality and former kickboxer put himself on the same pedestal as Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr.

Andrew Tate has somewhat built his persona as someone who is here to fight against the matrix, i.e., people with higher authority, such as the government. Thus, he always talks about it on his social media accounts.

Scammers and demons walk amongst you. The Matrix is designed to promote an ideology that makes you weak, poor, and alone. Negative influences are promoted and paraded to weaken you. While empowering influences get locked in a cell. Martin Luther King Jr. Nelson Mandela. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 26, 2023

He suggested that the Matrix makes individuals poor, weak, and alone. Moreover, he also claimed that negative influences get promoted around the world while empowering people like him to get arrested while comparing himself to Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. He said, “Negative influences are promoted and paraded to weaken you. While empowering influences get locked in a cell. Martin Luther King Jr. Nelson Mandela.”

Is Tate still in prison?

Yes, Andrew Tate is still in prison and it’s surprising because he is managing to stay active on Twitter while being locked up behind the bars. However, it is Tate’s team that is posting the tweets.

Tate was detained by the Romanian police on December 29th, along with his brother. While their detention was initially supposed to be over by now, the Romanian court decided to extend it by 30 days.

As things stand right now, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate will be held by the police till February 27th at the least. Moreover, the detention can be further extended as the authorities continue to investigate the charges against them relating to money laundering and human trafficking.

What are your thoughts on Tate’s arrest? What do you guys think about the latest tweet posted by his team?