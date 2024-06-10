“Thinks He Is Dustin Poirier”: Ilia Topuria Keeps Training Intense During Vacation, Fans React

ESP: Real Madrid v Sevilla FC. La Liga EA Sports, date 26 Ilia Topuria during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC played at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on February 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. kpng Copyright: xCesarxCebollax/xPRESSINPHOTOx PS_240225_629

Ilia Topuria is working hard even when he is on vacation. That is the standards a champion needs to keep to stay on top of his game. The Spaniard is taking a break ahead of scheduling any new fights but fans have mixed reactions to his latest training video.

Some were critical of him for not announcing any new fights despite having won the belt 4 months ago. Fans want to see him make his first title defense.

One fan did not understand why Ilia Topuria was still taking a break from his last fight and had some advice for him,

“Time to fight again. It’s been four months since taking the title and no follow up on the schedule. Defend the belt.”

One fan wondered whether the Spaniard was trying to emulate Dustin Poirier,

“Bro thinks he is Dustin Poirier lmao”

This fan almost forgot that Topuria is the champion right now since he has not made any fight announcements,

“I almost forget he’s champ RN”

One fan called made a bold prediction, stating Ilia Topuria has become a once-a-year fighter and has no ‘shame’,

“Once a year fighter now for sure. Maybe an 18 month fighter. No shame”

To be fair, fans aren’t wrong. Ilia Topuria has a lot of options for his first title defense. However, the obvious option is the rematch against Alexander Volkanovski. ‘Volk’ himself promises a tougher fight in the rematch.

Alexander Volkanovski warns Ilia Topuria of what will happen in a rematch

Alexander Volkanovski is looking forward to a rematch against Ilia Topuria. The Spaniard wants to defend his belt in the Santiago Bernabeu and Volkanovski is ready to fight him at the home of Real Madrid.

In an interview with All Star Sport, Volkanovski made big promises to the fans,

“I still got that dog in me and people will see that…You’re gonna see the same Volk that you’ve always seen next time I step in there. You’re not gonna see a timid Volk.”

Alexander ‘The Great’ spoke about how the real ‘Volk’ would show up if he fought Ilia Topuria again, a direct warning to the champion. The last time he fought Topuria, Volk was coming off of a KO loss to Islam Makhachev. He only had a 4-month gap between the two fights.

But that situation seems to have been remedied. So, it will be interesting to see if Volk gets his rematch and if Topuria is able to defend his title for the first time.