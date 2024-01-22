“You Are the Man”: Dana White Hailed by UFC Star for Advocating ‘Free Speech’ Amidst Sean Strickland Controversy

Several UFC fans may have witnessed the UFC head honcho, Dana White, silencing reporters who ask irrelevant questions. The UFC 297 post-event press conference bore another example of this. The 54-year-old found an unpleasant question thrown at him by one of the reporters at the conference. But how White silenced the reporter excited the noted UFC light heavyweight, Johnny Walker. The Brazilian fighter appreciated White’s befitting reply with an ‘X’ update.

Advertisement

The reporter tried to draw Dana White’s attention towards the former UFC middleweight champ, Sean Strickland’s outrageous answer to a question about the LGBTQ community during one of his pre-UFC 297 press meets. But White may have thought that he was accusing him of giving his fighters a free pass to get away after saying whatever they wanted. White reminded the reporter that “free speech” was a fundamental right. Hence he couldn’t barre fighters from saying what they wanted.

Walker’s appreciation for White’s reply became apparent after he shared an update with a video of the same. The recently concluded UFC Fight Night 234 main eventer also captioned his post with:

Advertisement

“Yes uncle @danawhite you are the man”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JohnnyWalker/status/1749165681638248571?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The comments section of Walker’s post revealed that most of his followers also supported White’s words in the video. However, some fans also wanted to know when would Walker make his comeback to the octagon.

Well, nothing can be said about that currently. But Walker’s UFC Fight Night 234 rival, Magomed Ankalaev, has got himself in line for a shot at the UFC light heavyweight gold. But his waiting time for the shot will largely depend on the UFC head honcho, White.

Advertisement

Dana White may grant Israel Adesanya a title shot before Magomed Ankalaev

The former UFC light heavyweight champ, Jamahal Hill, will lock horns with Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira as his next title defense rival. But ‘Poatan’s’ UFC 295 in-octagon interview revealed that he wanted to fight his archrival, Israel Adesanya, to defend his light heavyweight title. Previously, ‘Izzy’ had also stated that he would only fight Pereira once more if he managed to grab the light heavyweight gold.

‘Izzy’s condition has been fulfilled now. Hence, a third UFC fight between the two is currently depending upon whether Dana White and Co. decide to make it happen. The fight may enthrall UFC fans, however, it would only mean a longer waiting period for Ankalaev to get his deserved title shot. But the UFC head honcho’s decision will be a huge factor in this regard. The 54-year-old may decide to keep Israel Adesanya out of the light-heavyweight picture this time and provide Ankalaev with a title shot after ‘Sweet Dreams’ Hill.