“T.J. is right to a certain degree” – Michael Bisping believes Paddy Pimblett should take T.J. Dillashaw’s advice

Michael Bisping recently claimed that Paddy Pimblett should listen to T.J. Dillashaw’s advice about becoming overweight in between fights.
Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett has made it a habit to gain massive amounts of weight between bouts and can frequently be seen indulging in fast food pleasures such as pizza and more. Dillashaw recently offered some advice to ‘The Baddy,’ criticizing the Liverpudlian’s work ethic. He stated that if Pimblett continues on his current path, he will never become a UFC champion.
Pimblett was offended by Dillashaw’s remarks and responded on Twitter:
“Not as sensitive as ur body to that EPO when u cheated. still didnt win what an embarrassment u are. I’ll still be here in 11 years if I haven’t already retired with a proper legacy not tainted like urs & also a lot more money in my pocket than you’ve ever earned. night son”
Not as sensitive as ur body to that EPO when u cheated🤷🏼♂️still didnt win what an embarrassment u are🤣I’ll still be here in 11 years if I haven’t already retired with a proper legacy not tainted like urs👀& also a lot more money in my pocket than you’ve ever earned🤗night son😘 https://t.co/K8b80X83mM
— Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) June 2, 2022
However, Bisping advised the aspiring lightweight to take Dillashaw’s advice. ‘The Count’ admitted that many fighters, including himself, had made the mistake of becoming undisciplined in between fights. As he recently stated on his YouTube channel, ‘The Count’ believes Dillashaw is not entirely incorrect.
Paddy Pimblett will face Jordan Leavitt at UFC London
‘The Baddy’ will make his third octagon appearance later this year at UFC London. In a lightweight fight, he will face Jordan Leavitt.
Paddy Pimblett has had a fantastic start to his UFC career. In his UFC debut, he knocked out Luigi Vendramini in the first round, then submitted Rodrigo Vargas in the first round in March. Those victories have paved the way for Pimblett to face more challenging opponents.
View this post on Instagram
His most recent victory over Vargas came in front of his home crowd in London. He will have another opportunity to perform on home soil when he fights Leavitt on July 23 at UFC London.