Sean O’Malley Foresees Alex Pereira’s Boxing Match Being as Big as Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

Sean O’Malley believes Alex Pereira has the power to do something he has been looking forward to doing. O’Malley’s initial plan was to defend his bantamweight title a couple more times and then challenge a boxing champion. However, Merab Dvalishvili played spoilsport in his and he is now back to being a challenger. However, Suga believes if there’s one fighter who can make the leap, it’s Alex Pereira.

Pereira is another UFC fighter who has been vocal about getting into the boxing ring. He was even challenged to a gimmick match by Jake Paul, who is currently set to take on 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

In a recent podcast episode with his head coach Tim Welch on YouTube, the pair spoke about Pereira’s ambitions in the ring,

“Dude, that could be huge, that could be just as big, maybe not just as big, maybe as big as Conor Floyd.”

With all this hype now surrounding him and the skills to back it up, Poatan is the biggest superstar UFC has created since Conor McGregor.

Transitioning to boxing and trying to take on a champion would draw a lot of eyes to ‘Poatan‘ and result in life-changing cheques being signed to him.

And he could even be successful at the sport unlike most mixed martial artists, who only approach it towards the end of their careers in the hopes of a retirement cheque.

But Pereira is an elite kickboxer and the sheer power he has in those hands… if matched well, he could actually make a successful career out of it. Afterall, in all his years of being a referee, Marc Goddard had never heard anybody else’s punches sound like his do.

Stone Hand’s punches sound ‘Ungodly’

A referee like Marc Goddard has been with the UFC for years now has seen it all inside the octagon.

However, following the UFC 307 main event between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree, the referee spoke to Joe Rogan and said something interesting to him.

Rogan revealed Goddard’s comments to the fans saying,

“I was in the octagon after the fight and Marc Goddard came up to me and he said, I’ve been doing this for 20 years and he goes the way he hits people, the sound is like nothing I’ve ever heard before He said It’s ungodly, that’s what he kept saying, he says it ungodly”

Pereira hits hard and he hits often. Rountree’s face will testify for it. So, hopefully he does transition to boxing at some point in his career.