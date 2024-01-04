Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 300 Rumors Debunked by MMA Journalist

The recent speculations about Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz taking place at UFC 300 caught fire post ‘Gamebred’ announced his return. But the rumours seem not to hold any weight as the MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently debunked the same.

Advertisement

In the recent episode of The MMA Hour show, Helwani shared his thoughts on the UFC 300 card. He not only shared his take on the potential matchups but also spoke about Masvidal’s return. Helwani discredited the news about Masvidal fighting at UFC 300 post he announced his return. At the same time, Helwani also refuted the talks of Diaz’s return saying that he doesn’t plan to fight at UFC. He said,

“There’s some talk about Masvidal, he came out and said unretired. Masvidal is not on that card. He is not referring to 300 in case you’re wondering. There was some talk about Nate Diaz, Diaz isn’t on that card. His future plans don’t include the UFC and in particular 300.”

Advertisement

Further, the MMA journalist expressed how he cannot think of any matchups that are worthy of being in the UFC 300 card. The former BMF title holder Masvidal’s recent announcement of return attracted a lot of attention from fans. Many speculated about his return with a rematch against Nate Diaz at the much-awaited UFC 300 card. It is important to note that even Diaz has teased his return to the UFC just before the upcoming mega event.

Ben Askren calls out Jorge Masvidal

Following the claims of Masvidal’s return the 39-year-old fighter Askren has set his eyes on ‘Gamebred’ for a rematch. ‘Funky’ first faced Masvidal at UFC 239 back in 2019. He was defeated in the bout via KO but is now eyeing to avenge his loss. After the former undisputed welterweight title challenger Masvidal announced his return, Askren took a chance and called him out.

During a discussion with Daniel Cormier for his YouTube channel, Askren offered to fight Masvidal in a rematch. Askren expressed that if the UFC president provides him the opportunity to face Masvidal at UFC 300, he would happily take it. He further added that he would willingly take his retirement back to fight ‘Gamebred’, if given a chance. He said,

Advertisement

“Listen, if Dana (White) called me and said, Ben, Jorge Masvidal, UFC 300, I don’t give a damn, I’m out of retirement. I’ll fight him, I don’t care.”

It will be interesting to see what is in the cards for Masvidal given his recent announcement about the return. The final decision about the matchup rests with the UFC and therefore fans should refrain from believing in the rumours and wait for the official confirmation.