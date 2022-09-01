“To get my revenge on him, I cannot wait” – Leon Edwards instructs Jorge Masvidal to “get some wins” For a “massive” grudge battle

The newly crowned UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has challenged former foe Jorge Masvidal to put together a winning streak in the weight class to challenge the British fighter.

In an interview with The Jim Rome Show, Edwards talked about his incredible victory against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. In response to a query regarding his desire to face Masvidal, “Rocky” stated:

“Yeah, 100%… At the moment, I think Jorge, he’s on a 2-3 fight losing streak. He needs to go out there and get some wins and make the fight make sense and that’s a fight that I think would be massive for the UFC. To get my revenge on him, I cannot wait.”

Watch the complete interview below:

Following an altercation backstage at UFC London, Masvidal and Edwards have been headed toward one another for the past three years. Masvidal and Laura Sanko were having a backstage conversation when “Rocky” interrupted. Masvidal began to advance on Edwards while keeping his hands behind his back, landing a series of blows that he later described as “a three-piece and a Soda.” After the battle, Edwards had a cut on his face from the impacts.

“Three piece with a soda” enters the MMA lexicon https://t.co/5vXuJVxndw — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 17, 2019

In December 2021, a highly anticipated battle between the two combatants was cancelled after the American was forced to leave the UFC 269 fight due to an unexplained injury. After calling Edwards out after he won the championship, “Gamebred” has now responded by asserting that the American should start dominating other players in the division. Masvidal has lost his last three fights, most recently to Colby Covington at UFC 272.

Chael Sonnen commends Jorge Masvidal for using a clever strategy to secure a title matchup with Leon Edwards

In the coming months, Leon Edwards’ welterweight belt will be up for grabs, and Chael Sonnen has outlined why Jorge Masvidal will always be a name to watch.

According to Sonnen in a recent Beyond the Fight episode, “Gamebred” played his cards wisely. He stated:

“Jorge Masvidal knew he wasn’t going to get back in there with Kamaru Usman. He was fully aware and Jorge Masvidal knows that he owes Leon a fight. So Jorge, to get in front of this thing, on the outside chance that Leon would win, started to position himself and attach himself to Leon. He’s very smart how he did it, because he came off as very sincere.”

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal:

UFC President Dana White has mentioned Wembley Stadium as a potential location for Leon Edwards’ first title defence. In contrast, he has stated that he is open to facing any opponent. Masvidal hasn’t won a fight since defeating Nate Diaz in 2019. Edwards is on a 10-fight winning run.

Also Read: Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses never being afraid to express his religion in the new Legacy series