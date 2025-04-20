‘Wanna say Duck’: UFC fans Toll Jon Jones After Tom Aspinall Calls him a ‘Strange Guy’,

With no title unification fight in sight, UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been busy on social media, doing the randomest of things, like judging the best English foods! However, as bored as he might be, the Englishman’s opinion on his peers in the UFC still matters

Aspinall has been out of action for almost a year at this stage. In fact, it has been more than 500 days since he won the interim title back in 2023. In that time, he has curiously defended it while pushing for a title unification fight with undisputed champion Jon Jones.

Meanwhile, Jones has been stalling the UFC heavyweight division for over 700 days now. Since winning the title at UFC 285, Jones has only fought once, at UFC 309 last year, against a retiring Stipe Miocic. He has also actively claimed that he does not want to fight Aspinall without a significant rub of the green.

So, when the burden of word association was placed on Aspinall by TNT Sports, the Mancunian fighter simply labelled him as a ‘strange guy‘. As you can imagine, fans flocked to the replies as soon as it happened.

“Should’ve said duck“, suggested a fan, asserting Tom should always be honest. Meanwhile, another joked that honesty wasn’t always an option and added, “He wanna say Duck so bad“.

The rest of the comment section was also filled with similar comments comparing Jones to the feathery menace.

This Aspinall fan was even happy to predict the fight and said, “Aspinall will finish Jones in round 1 and in the first exchange“. Naturally, he was met with an apt counter – “I’m a Jones hater but it will be hard for Tom, man”.

In the meantime, unbothered by Aspinall’s media appearances, Jones has been doing some rather ‘strange’ things indeed.

Jones’ accused of ‘weird flex’

A few days ago, Jones had been called out for tweeting, “The guy who was known for calling out Jon Jones and didn’t end up being great at all.”

While he didn’t mention Aspinall, UFC fans torched the undisputed champion for ducking the interim champion, with some even calling this an act of a c*caine binge.

Others were more direct as they claimed Jones was flexing too much for someone who was doing everything in his power and infleunce within the promotion to avoid defending the heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, having met with UFC brass in London last month, Aspinall hinted a super fight against Jones was slowly edging closer to existence.

“We had a fantastic meeting, everything went amazing,” Aspinall said after UFC London. “I understand my position now, and I understand what the company is doing now, and you’ve gotta stay tuned”, he had promised fans.