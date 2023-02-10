HomeSearch

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Purses and Salaries- How Much Will the Fighters Make?

The UFC is making its way back to Australia with its upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view. The event will go down on February 12, 2023, at the RAC Arena in Perth. A UFC lightweight championship matchup between Islam Makhachev and Australia’s very own Alexander Volkanovski will headline the event.

The fight will mark Islam Makhachev’s first title defense since winning the belt in his fight against Charles Oliveira. On the flip side, the UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, is moving up in weight for a chance to become a double champion.

Also on the card, Yair Rodriguez will go up against Josh Emmett for the interim UFC featherweight championship. It’s safe to say that the UFC has put up a fascinating card for the second pay-per-view of the year. That said, in this piece, we will take a look at how much money will the fighters make at the upcoming UFC 284.

UFC 284: Payouts, Purses, and Salaries- How much will the fighters earn

The UFC has not disclosed the fighters’ pay for the upcoming UFC 284 event as of yet. However, an estimate can be made by comparing their previous fights. As a result, the amounts listed below are an estimate only. These numbers, however, come from reports made by The SportsGrail.

FighterBase SalaryIncentive Guaranteed Purse
Alexander Volkanovski$1,000,000$42,000$1,042,000
Islam Makhachev$500,000$42,000$542,000
Yair Rodriguez$100,000$32,000$132,000
Josh Emmett$78,000$32,000$110,000
Randy Brown$72,000$11,000$83,000
Jack Della Maddalena$12,000$4,500$16,500
Justin Tafa$19,200$6,000$27,200
Parker Porter$16,000$6,000$22,000
Jimmy Crute$43,000$6,000$49,000
Alonzo Menifield$41,500$6,000$47,500
Tyson Pedro$43,000$6,000$49,000
Modestas Bukauskas$12,000$4,500$16,500
Joshua Culibao$30,000$4,500$34,500
Melsik Baghdasaryan$30,000$4,000$34,000
Kleydson Rodrigues$12,000$4,000$16,000
Shannon Ross$12,000$4,000$16,000
Jack Jenkins$12,000$4,000$16,000
Don Shainis$12,000$4,000$16,000
Loma Lookboonmee$24,000$6,000$30,000
Elise Reed$20,000$4,500$24,500
Blake Bilder$12,000$4,000$16,000
Shane Young$20,000$4,500$24,500
Zubaira Tukhugov$50,000$6,000$56,000
Elves Brenner$12,000$4,000$16,000

Can Alexander Volkanovski upset the odds and beat Islam Makhachev?

Facing Islam Makhachec is certainly a big step up for Alexander Volkanovski. While the Australian is high on confidence going into the fight, it is very unlikely that he will walk away as the double champ later this weekend.

The Dagestani’s ground game is the best in the division as of now and happens to be his greatest advantage over Alexander Volkanovski. However, if Volkanovski can find a way to neutralize Makhachev’s ground game and keep the fight standing, he will certainly have a better chance of beating the UFC lightweight champion.

Are you guys excited about the pay-per-view? Who do you guys think will win Makhachev or Volkanovski?

