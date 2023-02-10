UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Purses and Salaries- How Much Will the Fighters Make?

The UFC is making its way back to Australia with its upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view. The event will go down on February 12, 2023, at the RAC Arena in Perth. A UFC lightweight championship matchup between Islam Makhachev and Australia’s very own Alexander Volkanovski will headline the event.

The fight will mark Islam Makhachev’s first title defense since winning the belt in his fight against Charles Oliveira. On the flip side, the UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, is moving up in weight for a chance to become a double champion.

Also on the card, Yair Rodriguez will go up against Josh Emmett for the interim UFC featherweight championship. It’s safe to say that the UFC has put up a fascinating card for the second pay-per-view of the year. That said, in this piece, we will take a look at how much money will the fighters make at the upcoming UFC 284.

UFC 284: Payouts, Purses, and Salaries- How much will the fighters earn

The UFC has not disclosed the fighters’ pay for the upcoming UFC 284 event as of yet. However, an estimate can be made by comparing their previous fights. As a result, the amounts listed below are an estimate only. These numbers, however, come from reports made by The SportsGrail.

Fighter Base Salary Incentive Guaranteed Purse Alexander Volkanovski $1,000,000 $42,000 $1,042,000 Islam Makhachev $500,000 $42,000 $542,000 Yair Rodriguez $100,000 $32,000 $132,000 Josh Emmett $78,000 $32,000 $110,000 Randy Brown $72,000 $11,000 $83,000 Jack Della Maddalena $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Justin Tafa $19,200 $6,000 $27,200 Parker Porter $16,000 $6,000 $22,000 Jimmy Crute $43,000 $6,000 $49,000 Alonzo Menifield $41,500 $6,000 $47,500 Tyson Pedro $43,000 $6,000 $49,000 Modestas Bukauskas $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Joshua Culibao $30,000 $4,500 $34,500 Melsik Baghdasaryan $30,000 $4,000 $34,000 Kleydson Rodrigues $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Shannon Ross $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Jack Jenkins $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Don Shainis $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Loma Lookboonmee $24,000 $6,000 $30,000 Elise Reed $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Blake Bilder $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Shane Young $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Zubaira Tukhugov $50,000 $6,000 $56,000 Elves Brenner $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

Can Alexander Volkanovski upset the odds and beat Islam Makhachev?

Facing Islam Makhachec is certainly a big step up for Alexander Volkanovski. While the Australian is high on confidence going into the fight, it is very unlikely that he will walk away as the double champ later this weekend.

The Dagestani’s ground game is the best in the division as of now and happens to be his greatest advantage over Alexander Volkanovski. However, if Volkanovski can find a way to neutralize Makhachev’s ground game and keep the fight standing, he will certainly have a better chance of beating the UFC lightweight champion.

Are you guys excited about the pay-per-view? Who do you guys think will win Makhachev or Volkanovski?