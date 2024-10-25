‘You Could F**king Do That’: Hawk Tuah Girl Hailey Welch Calls Out Sean O’Malley, Reveals His DMs

Former bantamweight king, Sean O’Malley is back in the headlines, this time however, it’s for all the wrong reasons! As it turns out, despite being married to Danya Gonzalez, O’Malley is utilizing his recovery time by sliding into the Hawk Tuah girl’s DMs.

Internet sensation Haliey Welch aka the Hawk Tuah girl just blew the UFC fighter out of the water with a recent admission, revealing that he had been “messaging her all week“.

During a recent episode of her podcast, “Talk Tuah,” the 21-year-old spilled the beans, calling out the Montana native for hitting her up on her Instagram, even calling her multiple times.

When asked by her best buddies about the contents of the DMs, she quickly retorted by saying that there was nothing dodgy about the messages.

“He’s so nice, he’s just like, ‘What are you doing?’. When he first DM’d me I had like five missed calls from him on Instagram – I didn’t even know you could f**king do that!”.

Now, Welch became a huge meme and nationwide sensation after a Tim & Dee TV street interview of her went viral following her candid remarks on “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?”

As for O’Malley, he has been married to Gonzalez after years of being together and in December 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter, Elena.

While that is the case, the fighter has delved deeply into various facets of life including his unconventional ‘open relationship’ with his wife.

O’Malley’s peculiar relationship with his wife

Now, living with a fighter who has that yearning for violence might not be everyone’s cup of tea. But, UFC superstar O’Malley and his wife, Danya certainly have a unique yet unconventional relationship on that front.

In fact, the fighter even has a bizarre arrangement/agreement with his wife, where he’s permitted to be intimate with other women simply because he provides her with financial support.

While promiscuity is okay for ‘Suga,’ his wife however is not allowed to enjoy the same freedom! Another win for equality in our time!

In an earlier exclusive to Raw Talk, O’Malley had opened up, revealing his thought process.

“I’m a king! I pay for everything… I treat Dany like a queen. If I get a little p*** on the side, what does that have to do with anything? I got testosterone running through my veins. It’s that f***ing simple.”

Renting words from the human trafficking accused Andrew Tate, who is currently facing criminal charges, O’Malley justified it by saying that, ‘it’s all about status.’