“I Love That Steph and Q Moment” – UFC Stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz React to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors Winning the NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors and their star Stephen Curry have won their fourth NBA title in eight years.

The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in the 6th game of the NBA Finals 2022. Fans around the world have loved the game set by ‘The Dubs’. While basketball fans reacted to the win, the UFC community also expressed their appreciation to the Heroes.

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson predicted the Warriors would beat the Boston Celtics in the 6th game.

Nate Diaz congratulated the Golden State Warriors on his approach. The UFC star, who was wearing a Stephen Curry jersey, tagged ‘The Dubs’ on his Instagram account.

Likewise, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov congratulated the Warriors on their victory. The upcoming UFC celebrity hall shared a photo of the champions in his Instagram account. ‘Eagle’ wrote, “Bay Area”

While the MMA community responded to the Golden State Warriors victory, fans also saw MMA fighters trying their hand at the game.

Congratulations to Warriors on winning another world title it was a great finals!!!#NBAFinals2022 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 17, 2022

The UFC Stars doing Golden State Warrior’s Star Stephen Curry’s shoot

Mixed karate fighters, in addition to fighting, enjoy many other hobbies. While some invest their time playing video games, others enjoy outdoor games. Fans once saw Irish star Conor McGregor try his hand at basketball.



Prior to his fight at UFC 205, ‘The Notorious’ was trained at the New York Knicks basketball court. Later, McGregor once again demonstrated his basketball skills as he made basketball.

The former UFC champion, who inspired the NBA legend, LeBron James, said the way the ‘Lord’ treated his body over the years inspired him. The Lakers’ long life has inspired “The Notorious” to transform his training program.

