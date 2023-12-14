Leon Edwards Fires Shots At Colby Covington While Mentioning Donald Trump in His Statement

The last closing UFC PPV is just around the corner and so is the excitement and adrenaline rush to witness the fights. The bout is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. As much as the bout interests the fans, there is also so much what a build-up has to offer.

Both Leon Edwards and Colby Covington have been active in firing shots at each other. But more than ‘Rocky’ it is Covington who has been consistent when it comes to sharpening his trash-talking.

‘Chaos’ has repeatedly shown his support for Donald Trump and Make America Great Again (MAGA) ideology during multiple interviews. Not just this but he also accepted how excited he is for the fight to happen in his home country US. But this time, the current welterweight champion has come forward to share his trail of thoughts about his opponent Covington.

Just days before the final UFC 286 event, Edwards during the UFC pre-fight press conference shared his views on Covington. ‘Rocky’ mentioned Covington’s high interest in Donald Trump. He called it “weird” and passed a witty remark on his obsession with the ex-US President and advised him to instead get a girlfriend. He said,

“I think the whole scenario is weird. I don’t get the fascination with another man. I know he used to be the president and stuff but he’s no longer the president. ‘[Donald] Trump ain’t wrapping nothing around his waist cause he ain’t getting a belt. Trump has been to his fights before when he’s lost so Trump can’t fight for him. He needs to grow up and get a girlfriend or something.”

He further added how Trump isn’t the President anymore and that he ain’t going to benefit Covington with anything.

Colby Covington disregards the claims made by Leon Edwards

‘Chaos’ is known for passing comical insults, having beef and his no-filter approach. And since we’ve been waiting for him to lock horns with his opponent Edwards, there have been multiple trashy exchanges.

Just like what happened at the pre-fight press conference when Covington decided to answer Edwards on his “UFC’s favourite” comment. The American fighter cleared the air by discarding the claims made by ‘Rocky’. He expressed that in the UFC, two deserving champions fight and the best one takes home the victory. He said,

“You know the UFC doesn’t really have favourites. They don’t care who the champions are going to be, they put the two best guys that are deserving of the of the shots and they let them fight it out for it. So, that’s what’s going to happen on Saturday night Leon can keep making these excuses, keep saying this stupid stuff that no one believes.”

Not just this, but the 35-year-old fighter also went on to praise UFC and Dana White for their work. He also showcased his respect and commitment towards the organisation and the UFC fans.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold and change what comes up for these combat athletes next. As fans, what we can expect is a spectacular show and an unforgettable night to close the current year 2023.