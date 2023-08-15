“Top P”: Andrew Tate Gushes Over Vladimir Putin for Allegedly Snubbing Emmanuel Macron’s Handshake

Andrew Tate is often regarded as a strong and divisive personality who never shies away from speaking his thoughts, even if it offends others. He is, however, banned from several major social media platforms for the same reason. Tate, on the other hand, thrives on X (formerly Twitter), which Elon Musk purchased last year to support free speech. Tate, like his controversial ideas, is determined about who he favors, even if the rest of the world is against that person. Russian President Vladimir Putin is one such figure.

Tate, also known as ‘Cobra,’ has long supported Russia’s Putin. Even as tensions between Ukraine and Russia flared, Tate supported Putin. In the same manner, he recently praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for his move on Emmanuel Macron in a resurfaced old video.

What did Andrew Tate say about Vladimir Putin?

An old video of Vladimir Putin is making the rounds on the internet, in which he appears to reject France President Emmanuel Macron’s handshake. The footage appears to be from a global leaders’ gathering in 2018 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The footage was shared on Twitter by an American activist. He captioned that post, “Putin SNUBS Macron’s handshake in front of his wife.” Reacting to the clip, Andrew Tate wrote:

“Top P.”

Regardless of the video’s description or Tate’s response, it does not appear like Putin ignored Macron’s handshake. The footage, however, is a fragment from the encounter, and it appears as if he ignored Macron. But before Putin shakes hands with former US President Donald Trump, the two can be seen greeting one another.

Tate once mocked Amanda Holden

As previously said, Andrew Tate isn’t hesitant to express himself bluntly online, even if it results in backlash. With the same attitude, he chastised Amanda Holden for her personal choice a few weeks prior.

While on vacation with her husband, Holden, a British actress and singer, shared a photo of herself in a black bikini bathing on her official Twitter account. For whatever reason, Holden’s post offended the contentious social media celebrity.

He left a remark on the post that reminded Holden of her family. As a result, the 36-year-old faced a backlash from Holden’s admirers, but he remains unconcerned. Tate is well-known for his misogyny. As a result, many people were not surprised by his comments.