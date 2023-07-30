Andrew Tate Publicly Slams Amanda Holden for Posting Bikini Snaps: “You Are a Wife and…”

The controversies of Andrew Tate are not new for many people. The former professional kickboxer has a habit of slamming celebrities who do not conform to his standards. He frequently expresses strong feelings about them. For the same reason, Tate aka ‘Cobra’ is banned from major social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and more. However, he thrives on Twitter, since it is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, who favors free expression on the network.

On his official Twitter account with over seven million followers, Tate continues to share his blunt views on anything and everything. He recently targeted British actor and singer Amanda Holden for posting bikini pictures online.

What did Andrew Tate say about Amanda Holden?

Amanda Holden, the 52-year-old British actor, is currently on vacation with her husband Chris Hughes. And she’s been updating her fans on their sun-soaked luxury break.

The British Got Talent judge recently shared photos of herself in a black bikini under a waterfall shower on her official Twitter account. While many people praised her health and appearance at this age, Andrew Tate was not impressed.

For whatever reason, the controversial social media personality appeared to be irritated by Holden’s swimsuit photo. The 36-year-old posted a few harsh comments about the British star in the comment section of her post. He wrote:

“You are a wife and a mother and youre far past a teenager. There is no need for this post.”

However, this is not the first time Andrew Tate has made disparaging remarks about celebrities. He has previously made comments about famous people such as Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle, too.

Tate on Kardashian and Markle

Certainly, the former professional kickboxer seems unconcerned about the ramifications of his remarks. As a result, he never hesitates to express himself on social media.

Having said that, Tate has previously made some blunt remarks about Kim Kardashian, just like he did for Holden. In an interview months back, Kardashian discussed her private anxieties. Tate then targeted her by pointing out that no one cared.

Similarly, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were embroiled in a near-fatal car pursuit by photographers in New York City a few months ago, he made the same scathing remarks.

Despite his controversies, Tate receives huge support from fans around the globe. Thus, it is safe to assume that Tate won’t change his ways soon.