“I Feel Bad”: UFC Fans Show Resentment Towards Dana White & Co. as UFC 299 Ticket Prices Are Reportedly Revealed

The UFC authorities have put up several praiseworthy events to date. But they have also charged fans with hefty amounts to experience the thrill. Combat sports showdowns have always been big-money affairs. However, recent reports revealed that the upcoming UFC 299 ticket prices may burn a hole in the pockets of the average working-class people and fans are not at all happy with it.

The noted ‘MMA Junkie’ reporter, Nolan King, took to his ‘X’ account and posted an independent update recently about the same. Most fans may know that the cost of a single ticket depends on the position of the reserved seats. The touted ‘floor’ seats are often priced the most.

But fans generally pay a much lower price for the ‘nosebleed’ seats. King’s update revealed the prices of every tier of seats that will be available.

The final words of his post may subject the fans to further worries as it said that the prices may fluctuate further, despite already being pretty costly. But the comments on King’s post revealed that they weren’t pretty happy with the already declared prices as well.

One such comment read, “I feel bad for newer fans that want to attend their first events. This is horrific.”

Another fan wrote, “Wow… i know the card is stacked but damn lol.. thats a lot”

One more expressed a similar opinion, but in a different way. He penned, “Sports have out paced the people they were supposed to entertain.”

One follower also took a jibe at the UFC CEO with his comment. He wrote, “No wonder Dana always boasting about record gate $$, these prices are insane”.

Well, several fans may not know that there has been an addition to the UFC 299 card pretty recently. The UFC authorities had already revealed that noted UFC bantamweight champ, Sean O’Malley will take on his former rival, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera for the main event of the night. But, it was the UFC CEO Dana Whiite who recently revealed the co-main event of the night.

Dustin Poirier will lock horns against Benoit Saint-Denis for the UFC 299 co-main event

The renowned French UFC lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis has been on a superb five-fight win streak since his first defeat. His superb head-kick KO victory over Matt Frevola at UFC 295 had the UFC community talking about his awesome skills. Saint-Denis also appeared on ‘The MMA Hour’, where he revealed that he wanted to fight the current UFC ‘BMF’ champ, Justin Gaethje next.

But Dana White and Co. have probably planned to test him one more time before pitting him Gaethje. This is why they have matched him up against Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier, who is also known as one of the toughest fighters on the current UFC roster. Unfortunately, even after looking at the exhilarating card of UFC 299, some fans might find it hard to justify the soaringly high ticket prices for the event.