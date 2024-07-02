True Geordie Compares UFC Champ Alex Pereira’s ‘Intimidating’ Aura to WWE Legend The Undertaker

With a handful of fights in the UFC, kickboxing juggernaut Alex Pereira tore through the light heavyweight division, becoming the promotion’s new boogeyman. Almost everybody is convinced of the Brazilian’s greatness and that list includes YouTubers like True Geordie, who has been blown over by the champ’s uncanny ability.

Recently, Brian Davis aka True Geordie shared his thoughts on ‘Poatan’s’ spectacular performance at UFC 303. Putting forth his point on his YouTube channel, the Brit claimed that Poatan reminded him of WWE’s Undertaker – a cold and emotionless intimidator out for your soul. He also specifically mentioned Pereira’s “death stare,” and how it leaves most of his opponents terrified.

” I honestly don’t remember many UFC fighters having this kind of aura around them in the UFC.”

Witnessing Poatan’s walkout and staredowns, one cannot object to the YouTuber’s claim. The way Pereira carries himself is just terrifying. Not to mention his cold staredown where he appears to look through anyone, no matter how big or accomplished they are. After all, his latest victim, Jiri Prochazka is a Muay Thai champion and Pereira proved that there are levels to this game when he KOed the Czech with a switch kick.

Even boxing pundit, Teddy Atlas has no less to say about the Brazilian’s intimidating aura. He even compared the former Glory champion to the most intimidating boxer, Sonny Liston.

UFC’s new intimidator – Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira

Make no mistake about it, there are very few fighters in the UFC today who can intimidate the Brazilian light-heavyweight. The man just looked into Prochazka’s soul for four minutes! You simply don’t see that in MMA, although combat sports fans might remember the great Mike Tyson putting the stare game to good use.

However, even before that, there was Sonny Liston who would scare you to death. Comparing the late great, Teddy Atlas during ESPN’s Post show gave props to Pereira for his unmatched aura. He said,

“When a guy can go into your soul, it’s like he’s looking right through. There was Sonny Liston, there was George Foreman, there was somebody named Mike Tyson — it worked for them.”

Furthermore, the Brazilian for sure is en route to greatness, poised to become an icon of the sport like Michael Jordan or Tom Brady.