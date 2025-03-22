‘Patron saint of broke college students’: Fans Overwhelmed with Nostalgia Over Foreman Grill After George Foreman’s Passing

Goerge Foreman, the oldest heavyweight champion in history and a larger-than-life figure both in and out of the ring, has passed away at the age of 76. His family confirmed the news on Instagram, and fans everywhere are reflecting on the legacy he leaves behind. The man won everything inside the ring, from Olympic gold to multiple world titles, but it appears, that one of his greatest contributions to the people was bringing them together through the nostalgia of the Foreman grill.

Introduced in 1994, this innovative appliance featured a clamshell design that grilled food on both sides simultaneously, with a slanted surface allowing fat to drain away, promoting healthier cooking.

Foreman’s charismatic promotion turned the grill into a household staple, leading to over 100 million units sold worldwide. Financially, the grill was a massive success, with ‘Big George’ earning approximately 40% of the profits per unit sold. At its peak, he reportedly made $4.5 million per month from grill sales.

In fact, he managed to become more of a household name after retiring from pugilism. And now that he has passed away, more than a few very interesting tributes are pouring in from some of his best customers.

This lifelong fan paid his respects to Foreman and praised him for being the face of the grill, saying “Rip legend, I’ve owned my grill for 20+ years now. He made the best of them.”

Others in the community got really nostalgic about their childhood and added, “Long before the Air Fryer hype there was something else according to this fan, “We ain’t have air fryers growing up. We had George Foreman grills.”

Reminiscing on the savior, Foreman was for college students a fan said, “Not only was George Foreman one of the greatest fighters of all-time, he was the patron saint of broke college students for the past 30 years. The George Foreman Grill was a game changer.” Another reiterated that sentiment and added, “RIP George Foreman. Your grill got me through college.”

People of this generation might not realize this, but the Foreman Grill was for all occasions. “EVERYONE had that grill. Girl coming over? You better believe we were having grilled chicken. Burgers with the boys? Not a problem. Thank you, George Foreman“. this fan tweeted in remembrance.

Another got nostalgic about the popularity of the grill, claiming even corporations were giving them to their employees as gifts. “PlayStation 2 George Foreman Grill given to Sony employees in 2003.“, he said.

