UFC Veteran Sparks Speculation on UFC 300 Impact Post Islam Makhachev’s Fight Confirmation with Justin Gaethje

Dana White recently came up with a massive announcement for UFC 300, which is to take place on April 13, 2024. Charles Oliveira is set to take on Arman Tsarukyan for the number 1 contender fight for the UFC lightweight title. However, a UFC legend seems to have a very different take on the matchup.

In the latest video on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen shared his take on the discussions surrounding Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje bout. At the same time, he also posed questions on where the historic UFC 300 stands. Sonnen’s opinion stems from the speculations around Islam vs. Gaethje bout post-Makhachev’s X announcement and how quickly it became the talk of the town. Not just this, but the UFC veteran looked quite surprised at how Makhachev’s tweet diminished the initial talks of Gaethje vs. Holloway fight for UFC 300. He shared how after the discussions surrounding Olivera being at UFC 300 settled; it was then expected to open the gates for Gaethje. But things took a drastic turn. ‘The American Gangster’ expressed his concerns over the MMA community getting deflected by the Gaethje vs. Holloway, which was potentially supposed to be an exceptional fight in the card. He said,

‘The problem with betting your money on Gaethje is Gaethje vs. Max (Holloway) for the BMF at 300 is a real discussion. Now that’s not a musty fight, that’s not a mega hit fight that’s none of it. It is something that’s special that’d be a special attraction be kind of fun that’s what 300 is, that’s what that night is about to a degree. You would have been foolish to ever really bet thinking it was going to go in that direction.”

Further in the video, Sonnen stressed the fact that nobody is discussing things surrounding UFC 300, which implies that the MMA community is not quite interested in it.

It is imperative to note how Makhachev’s tweet has changed the course of discussion regarding Gaethje and his future potential fights. Makhachev recently shared his plans for the next 12 months and listed the bouts he would like to take.

What did Islam Makhachev say about Justin Gaethje?

The current lightweight champion has outlined his plan of action and his to-do’s for the current year. He recently shared the list of fighters that he would like to fight this year and even shared the dates for the same.

Makhachev took to his X account (FKA Twitter) and shared a tweet where he called out three fighters for his bouts lined up for this year. In the tweet, he expressed his plans to defend the title against Gaethje in June. He further added that he would take on the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan in November and then will take his next bout in the year 2025. He wrote,

“June 8 UFC PPV vs Gaetje, November UFC MSG vs Olivera/Arman, February 2025 vs Anybody Inshallah ”

Makhachev’s last bout was against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 which he won via knockout head kick. Initially ‘Do Bronx’ was expected to face Makhachev but due to an injury he took a step back and got replaced by ‘The Great’.

It will be interesting to see what and where the cards fall when it comes to the expected matchups. The MMA community is also curious to see what waits for Gaethje this year.