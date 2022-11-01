“Holy Sh*t”: Joe Rogan Was Once Astounded by Cricket Great Virat Kohli’s Fame Compared to LeBron James, Conor McGregor, and Khabib Nurmagomedov

It’s no secret that Americans aren’t indulged in or aware of any sports that are pervasive outside the country. The ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ is a renowned podcast, where subjects of all natures are actively discussed.

Amongst such a discussion, Rogan and his guest, Will Harris, the founder of the popular channel ‘Anatomy of a fighter’, stumbled onto the topic of professional athletes who have garnered a vast following.

Harris and Rogan were in the midst of a discussion regarding the route in which Harris wanted to go about his channel when the former mentioned celebrated Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, and his stellar backing.

Suffice it to say, Rogan was left astounded. The moment Rogan found out that Kohli had over 200 million followers, in comparison to LeBron James and Conor McGregor, his jaw dropped.

Harris stated:

“The biggest cricket player in the world, Kohli. I think his name is Koli, K-O-L-I..Look how many followers he got compared to LeBron.”

Rogan responded-

“Ok, lemme guess..Imma say 95 Million..214 Million?!..Holy s***. 214 Million!”

Virat Kohli today has 221 Million Instagram followers, along with 51.4 Million Twitter followers. In contrast, LeBron James possesses 52 Million Twitter followers along with 136 Million Instagram followers.

Virat Kohli and his decorated portfolio.

When it comes to global fandom, there are three athletes who are head and shoulders above their peers. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli’s reputation precedes him. His batting displays are a thing of legend. It’s common knowledge that the 33-year-old has surpassed the greatest batsmen the country has ever produced.

His incredible resume is an emanation of the tedious and arduous work he has committed to that has resulted in a fabled body of work over the course of ten years.

Kohli’s popularity has enhanced exponentially since he ascended to captain status. With India competing in the T20 world cup this year, the Indian batsman is carrying the hopes of 1.3 billion people with him.

When it’s all said and done, the top-order batsman will have a very good argument for being the greatest cricketer to have graced the sport.

Cricket and its popularity.

Cricket is one of the most popular sports from a global standpoint. With India being the foremost hub for the sport, it should come as no surprise that ‘King Kohli’ possesses a massive following.

In addition, the fact that the 2019 cricket world cup stockpiled over 225 million viewers was eye-opening to Rogan. The numbers before him left him shellshocked. A reality check for the American comic.

