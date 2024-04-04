Ex-Double Champ Daniel Cormier Likes Colby Covington for ‘One Thing’ Similar to Chael Sonnen

Former UFC title challenger Colby Covington finds himself in a precarious position at welterweight at the moment. The 36-year-old is 0-3 in title fights during his UFC career, losing twice to Kamaru Usman and once to Leon Edwards. Despite his losses, he remains one of the biggest names in the division and has a potentially big fight awaiting him. While Covington has not shown a lot of interest in fighting Ian Garry, Daniel Cormier believes, for ‘Chaos’ it is a fight he must accept at this point in time.

The former UFC double champion, Daniel Cormeir recently posted a video on his YouTube channel breaking down the situation between Ian Garry and Colby Covington. Cormier went on to give an example of Chael Sonnen and explain why it has reached a point where Covington now has no option but to take on Ian Garry. During the video he said,

“I think we’re at a point now with this Ian Garry thing that he has to fight him. Because with all the insults, with all the things he said personally, professionally, now you gotta go and fight him. Because that is what he has always done. When he spoke about Kamaru Usman in weird ways, or in disrespectful ways he fought Kamaru Usman… when he talked about anyone he fought them. Chael Sonnen was another one, when Chael was disrespectful to Anderson, he fought him.”

What is the situation between Colby Covington and Ian Garry right now?

DC ’ went on to state that as a ‘villain’ in the sport, Covington has said a lot of things about Garry. Therefore, it is now time for him to back up his words by facing Garry and shutting him up or being shut up himself.

Following his win over Geoff Neal, Ian Garry had one name on his mind, Colby Covington. After Garry’s call out, there was no response from Covington for a few weeks. However, after a bit of silence, Covington put out a video demanding a few stipulations to be met only after which he would agree to take on Garry in the octagon. ‘The Future’ replied with a video of his own putting forth a few conditions that Covington had to fulfil in order for the fight to happen.



Unfortunately for fans, it seems like a situation where there is a lot of back and forth between the fighters online. At this point in time, it does not look like it will lead to a fight. However, there have been multiple instances where unlikely fights were put together by the UFC and fans will be hoping this is another such case.