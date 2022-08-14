“Twitter’s a gang of b***hes, Elon [Musk], buy Twitter lad and stop flapping” – Paddy Pimblett attacks the “gang of b*tches” operating Twitter harshly after his account was suspended

Twitter has once more suspended Paddy Pimblett. The native of Liverpool has now criticised Twitter once more.

The accounts of “The Baddy” on several social media platforms have been suspended due to his propensity to argue with trolls.

A suspension of Pimblett’s account occurred the evening before UFC London. Everything is amusing until he loses out on a big surge of fans following his fantastic performance against Jordan Leavitt, which ultimately results in the UFC lightweight earning more money.

Pimblett blasted his Twitter suspension during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, saying:

“People give me s**t, so I don’t let the trolls win and give it back. And my account get banned for it. ‘Cause Twitter’s a gang of b***hes… Elon [Musk], buy Twitter lad and stop flapping… I’ve joined an elusive list, haven’t I? The only other person I can think of that’s banned on Twitter is Donald Trump.”

Because Pimblett must constantly restart his follower count, suspending his social media accounts was a squandered opportunity. These days, social media is a reliable source of good income, and his cult-like following is still forced to look for his new account.

Below, you can watch Paddy Pimblett on The Pat McAfee Show:

What lies ahead for “The Baddy”

Dana White, president of the UFC, recently stated that Pimblett would fight in Boston or New York before being transported to Las Vegas. It’s difficult to imagine ‘The Baddy’ fighting on anything other than pay-per-views going ahead after all the attention he’s received.

Dana White’s plans for Paddy Pimblett- location wise pic.twitter.com/66iVdtvlMx — MMA mania (@mmamania) July 27, 2022

By the end of the year, however, tales of Pimblett engaging in combat at Madison Square Garden were refuted. The Liverpool native stated the following regarding fighting in New York during the same interview:

“Come on, lad. That’s the taxman just taking all me dough. That’s what’s happening, lad. The taxman’s not getting my money in New York.”

The victory over Leavitt at UFC London was Pimblett’s most impressive. The popularity of “The Baddy” is still increasing. It won’t be long before he’s performing as the main attraction at a significant gathering.

