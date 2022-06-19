“That Sh*t F***ing Hurts!!!!” – Tyron Woodley shares his Insane WWE Training Champ Experience

Former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has a message for those who underestimate the needs of a paid WWE wrestlers : “That Sh*t F***ing Hurts.”

Although very different from the entertainment they both produce, there has always been some kind of link between high-level wrestling and mixed martial arts, whether it was former UFC Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar’s outstanding transition between Octagon and the ring, or a less successful business. entered CMA Punk MMA.

Although the likes of Matt Riddle and Shayna Baszler, both former UFC contenders, took turns fighting sports entertainment, perhaps the most notable of them is MMA pioneer Ronda Rousey.

The former women’s bantamweight queen is currently in her second term among the strings, sitting as WWE Women’s Champion SmackDown.

Woodley becomes Second MMA Athlete to join WWE after Ronda Rousey.

While focusing on boxing, which led to a series of losses to YouTube star, Jake Paul, Wooley also focused on other sports, including Muay Thai and professional wrestling, the last of which he has already tasted.

When she appeared in The Residency Podcast, “The Chosen One” admitted that she was open to future pro-wrestling, and also shared her experience of participating in the WWE training camp a few years ago.

It is safe to say that Tyron Wodley studied hard in the WWE industry…

“Yes, I did a small WWE training camp. That hurts my back like a motherf * cker, ”said Wolley. “Hey, let those moms * who think it’s fun for WWE take off their tight ropes. Those straps will burn your f * cking on the back, neck, and then my legs, I don’t have six-two feet, so to cross mom * cker at the right time… ‘Oh, I’m wearing a blue dress! “That Sh*t F***ing Hurts.”

“And you get beaten up. When you hit the floor, I would say, ‘Sh * t, I thought there was a microphone down there that would make a lot of noise.’ No, you hit that motherf * cker. Shout out to pro-wrestlers, ”added Wodley.

Wolley Receives Higher Praise In Triple H

While it may take some time for mixed martial arts artists to experience the different effects of pro-wrestling compared to wrestling, there is one thing they both have in common: talking about garbage.

Selling matchup is important in storytelling in the WWE, but it is equally important in attracting paid purchases with a UFC view, which often leads to certain trades. The construction of UFC 272, for example, saw Colby Covington directing a personal insult to rival Jorge Masvidal.

After posting his proper part of the trash talk in the way of his opponents, Wooley seems to have no problem with the WWE microphone in his hand, and was even praised by the famous Paul Levesque, known as Triple H.

“They say,‘ You did it? All right, let’s cut the promo. ‘ So they all sit down and I say, ‘F * ck is a promo?’ I didn’t want to say I didn’t know what f * ck was, “said Wodley.” But it made me believe I just needed to talk a little bit. Then I did [Laugh].

Considering Levesque’s huge role in the development of the next generation of wrestlers, that is Wodley’s greatest honor. Maybe we’ll see another former UFC champion within the square circle sooner rather than later.

