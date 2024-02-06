UFC $1.6 Billion Lawsuit: Champion Sean O’Malley ‘Highlights Issue’ With Joe Rogan’s Sponsorship Proposal

Dana White and the Fertitta brothers turned the UFC around. The trio bought a struggling company on the verge of bankruptcy and turned it into a $4.2 billion exit. Since its inception, the UFC has been criticized for its fighter pay. A number of fighters contributed massively to the success of the UFC. The said fighters have filed a lawsuit against the UFC amounting to a whopping $1.6 billion in damages. Current bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing legal case on YouTube.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of his podcast, ‘TimboSugarShow’, O’Malley reacted to the $1.6 billion lawsuit against the UFC. The champion went on to share why he does not agree with Joe Rogan’s proposed solution. He said,

“So I guess the UFC is in a lawsuit for $1.6 billion. Joe (Rogan) said get a bunch of sponsors approved to put logos on the fighters shorts. Then give them a list of athletes to see who they sponsor. I don’t think that works. Because you’re going to have the top guys getting all the sponsorship money. And then the lower guys are not getting any of it… So I don’t think that is the right answer.”

Advertisement



The main claims in the complaint are that the UFC violated antitrust laws by acquiring or shutting down several rival MMA organizations, forcing fighters to resign deals, and using long-term, exclusive contracts to significantly delay or, in some cases, completely restrict free-agency. The lawsuit also sheds light on the UFC disallowing fighters from having sponsors on their fight gear. The solution for which Joe Rogan and Sean O’Malley disagreed on.

Sean O’Malley makes a bold prediction for his fight

In the same podcast, Sean O’Malley spoke about his upcoming title defence against Marlon Vera. He went on to state that he expects the fight to be a war. At the same time, the 29-year-old stated that he would not be surprised if he made it look easy. ‘Sugar’ stated that thus far his right hand has been seeing all the action in terms of knockouts.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2TAZebyQ3E/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



He went on to state that his left hand is feeling a bit left out and therefore he might just use that to stop Marlon Vera at UFC 299. Regardless of the method, O’Malley is extremely confident in his abilities to secure a win and avenge the only loss in his MMA career thus far.