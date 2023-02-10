After $100 Million Donation Claim, Andrew Tate Announces ‘Reward’ for Supporters

Andrew Tate is seemingly looking to get all the help he can while he stays in police detention. The Tate brother’s arrest, which took place back in December last year, has been one of the most talked about news over the past month.

While the two have claimed to be innocent of the charges relating to money laundering and human trafficking, the investigation is still ongoing and no conclusion has been drawn as of yet. Nearly two months into being under police custody, Tate has now announced rewards for everyone who comes out in support of him.

Andrew Tate announces ‘reward’ for people who defend him

A few weeks ago, Andrew Tate announced that he will be donating $100 million to form a charity for falsely accused men like him. Now, the former kickboxer has announced rewards for people who come out in his support.

Andrew Tate recently took to Twitter to claim that he is one of the richest and most influential people on earth. He further announced that everyone who will defend him during his tough time will be rewarded.

I am one of the richest and most influential men on the face of planet earth. While the forces of evil attack me, Everyone who defends me by speaking the truth will be monumentally rewarded. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 9, 2023

The Tate brothers can face up to four months in prison

As mentioned earlier, the Tate brothers were taken into police custody on December 29th. While their initial detention period was set to be 30 days, the Romanian judicial court ordered a 30 days extension while the investigation was ongoing.

That said, as things stand right now, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are set to be in prison up until at least February 27th. However, as per recent reports, their trouble does not seem to be ending anytime soon. The Tate brothers can face up to an additional four months in prison as of now.

However, they have got one of the best attorneys in Tina Glandian, who has represented some high-profile clients in the past in an attempt to fight against it. That said, it remains to be seen as to until when the two are kept in police custody and whether or not they are found to be guilty or innocent.

