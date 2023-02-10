“Lot of Drugs, Alcohol”: Conor McGregor Warned of Being ‘Out of Form’ Ahead of UFC Return Against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is set to make his way back into the octagon later this year. After nearly two years away from the octagon, the Irishman is set to return as a coach for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler. Upon the completion of the season, the two will fight each other inside the UFC cage as well.

A fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will certainly be the one to look forward to. And a lot of notable names in the game have given their thoughts on the fight, including the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev gives his thoughts on Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Ahead of his UFC lightweight championship matchup against Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev gave his thoughts about the McGregor vs Chandler fight.

Interestingly, the Dagestani was critical of both fighters during his assessment of the fight. While speaking about ‘Iron’, Makhachev suggested that it would be his last fight and that the UFC would probably kick him out if he loses the fight.

On the flip side, while speaking about Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev suggested that the Irishman will not be in good shape because of the drugs and alcohol. The Dagestani was probably taking a dig at McGregor’s flamboyant lifestyle.

However, Makhachev also added that he’ll be happy because at least someone is going to win. Makhachev said, “Conor he not gonna be in good shape. Lot of drugs, alcohol. But what I said before, finally someone is gonna win, you know? I’m happy.”

Can McGregor vs. Makhachev happen for the UFC lightweight title?

A fight between Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev is a big possibility as things stand right now. However, both have to win their upcoming fights to make it a real possibility.

Islam Makhachev is set to go up against Alexander Volkanovski later this week in Australia. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor’s fight against Michael Chandler is confirmed. But the date for it is yet to be announced.

Considering the fact that Michael Chandler is one of the top contenders in the UFC, a win over him would certainly put McGregor right back into the mix. Moreover, giving the Irishman a title shot would also mean big business for the UFC.

That said, it will be interesting to see if Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev could win their upcoming.

