UFC 285 Reddit Stream: When and How to Watch Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane?

We are just one day away from one of the most exciting pay-per-views of the year. UFC 285 is headlined by former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and French star Ciryl Gane. The pair will fight for the vacated UFC heavyweight champion. Earlier, Jones was expected to make his heavyweight debut against ex-heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. However, the Cameroonian exited the promotion a while back. Therefore, UFC went ahead with Jones vs. Gane for the vacant heavyweight championship. In the co-main event of the pay-per-view, we have Valentina Shevchenko putting her title on the line against Alexa Grasso for the eighth time in her career.

We also have Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Geoff Neal, Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett, Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones, and more on this pay-per-view. So ahead of this much-anticipated pay-per-view of the year, let’s take a look at the options to stream the event.

Can you stream the UFC 285 pay-per-view on Reddit?

Many hardcore fans by now would have bought the pay-per-view to witness the heavyweight title clash. However, some of you might be relying on Reddit to stream the event. Unfortunately, it is not a good option, as it goes against their policies.

Reddit takes a strict stance against global piracy artists. According to Reddit’s copyright policy, accounts that post links or stream live content from Reddit URLs will be suspended. Therefore, the website will remove any links or live streams of the event if they are posted.

Coming back with a bang! 💥 'Bad guy' Jon Jones has waited 3 years to hear the UFC fans roar again 🙌#UFC285 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 pic.twitter.com/pIWRewT49T — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 3, 2023

Therefore, it won’t be possible for the users to stream the pay-per-view on Reddit. However, there are other legal options for you to enjoy one of the biggest heavyweight fights of the year.

How to watch Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane?

On ESPN Plus, viewers can catch the action live. Preliminaries are accessible via the UFC fight pass. Meanwhile, if you already have an ESPN Plus or Disney Plus subscription, you can watch the main card by purchasing the pay-per-view for $79.99.

However, if you do not already have an ESPN Plus subscription, the price of the UFC 285 pay-per-view and an annual ESPN+ subscription together is $124.98. By purchasing the package, you will save about 30%.

Fans in the UK can watch the event live on BT Sport. The event is accessible to Indian viewers via the Sony LIV app.

The return of ‘Bones’

Jon Jones has reigned the light heavyweight division for a long time. However, in 2020, ‘Bones’ vacated the title in the quest to become the next UFC heavyweight champion. He was preparing for his big heavyweight debut for almost three years.

The return of the 🐐 Who is excited to see Jonny Bones Jones back in the UFC Octagon? 😍#UFC285 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 pic.twitter.com/2K7t6IMnT7 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 3, 2023

Now fans will get to see how the former champion performs after a long layoff. Jones is already considered the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, given his amazing 26-1 MMA record.

However, his next test is one of the most skilled strikers in the heavyweight division, Ciryl Gane. If Jones gets past Gane and becomes the heavyweight champion, there will be nothing left for him to prove in the sport.

What are your predictions for this heavyweight fight? What do you guys think about Gane’s skills?