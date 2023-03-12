UFC 286: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3- Full Fight Card

UFC 286 is not far away from us as the best organization in the world for MMA travels to London for this stacked card. UFC 286 will be headlined by two of the best welterweights in a rematch for the championship. Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards will defend his welterweight championship for the first time against Kamaru Usman. These two are going to fight for the third time in the octagon. In the co-main event, we have Justin Gaethji vs Rafael Fiziv in the 155-pound division. Here are the details around UFC 286 Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3 Fight card.

Leon Edwards gained massive popularity as he pulled off a fire shot at the end of round 5 knocking Kamaru Usman out cold in their last fight. ‘Rocky’ got it done almost after 4 mins in the last round as he was behind on the scorecards.

Also read: Why Did Francis Ngannou Leave the UFC?

UFC 286: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3:

Main Card:

Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman (Main event)

Justin Gaethji vs Rafael Fiziev (Co-main event)

Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze

Edwards vs Usman: The fans are excited to see this third face-off between two of the best fighters in the organization. After a Knockout like that, how will Kamaru Usman come back against Leon Edwards is the questions fans have.

Though Edwards is the champ, the fans remember how the last fight went. Edwards was losing on the scorecards almost 3 rounds to 1 going into the 5th. Kamaru Usman with his wrestling was controlling the fight most of the time. Even though Edwards is the champion, Usman could be a favorite to win.

Gaethji vs Fiziev: The co-main event is nothing but a banger between the two 155 pounders. Justin Gaethji fights are always good for everyone except him. Fiziev on the other hand is hardcore striking guy as he used to be a coach at Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand.

Prelims and Early Prelims:

Prelims:

Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani

Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales

Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho

Early Prelims:

Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Dusko Todorovic

Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon

Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs L’udovit Klein

Juliana Miller vs Veronica Macedo

What are your picks for UFC 286?

Also Read: UFC Rankings: Has Jon Jones Surpassed Alexander Volkanovski After UFC 285 Victory?