UFC 286: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3- Full Fight Card
Swapnil Rajwade
|Published 12/03/2023
UFC 286 is not far away from us as the best organization in the world for MMA travels to London for this stacked card. UFC 286 will be headlined by two of the best welterweights in a rematch for the championship. Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards will defend his welterweight championship for the first time against Kamaru Usman. These two are going to fight for the third time in the octagon. In the co-main event, we have Justin Gaethji vs Rafael Fiziv in the 155-pound division. Here are the details around UFC 286 Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3 Fight card.
Leon Edwards gained massive popularity as he pulled off a fire shot at the end of round 5 knocking Kamaru Usman out cold in their last fight. ‘Rocky’ got it done almost after 4 mins in the last round as he was behind on the scorecards.
Also read: Why Did Francis Ngannou Leave the UFC?
UFC 286: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3:
Main Card:
- Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman (Main event)
- Justin Gaethji vs Rafael Fiziev (Co-main event)
- Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena
- Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill
- Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze
Edwards vs Usman: The fans are excited to see this third face-off between two of the best fighters in the organization. After a Knockout like that, how will Kamaru Usman come back against Leon Edwards is the questions fans have.
Though Edwards is the champ, the fans remember how the last fight went. Edwards was losing on the scorecards almost 3 rounds to 1 going into the 5th. Kamaru Usman with his wrestling was controlling the fight most of the time. Even though Edwards is the champion, Usman could be a favorite to win.
Gaethji vs Fiziev: The co-main event is nothing but a banger between the two 155 pounders. Justin Gaethji fights are always good for everyone except him. Fiziev on the other hand is hardcore striking guy as he used to be a coach at Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand.
Prelims and Early Prelims:
Prelims:
- Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani
- Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales
- Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz
- Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho
#UFC286: @Leon_edwardsmma vs @USMAN84kg is LIVE NEXT SATURDAY on @ESPNPlus PPV at 5pmET!!! pic.twitter.com/sfThGd9nqT
— danawhite (@danawhite) March 12, 2023
Early Prelims:
- Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs Dusko Todorovic
- Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon
- Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina
- Jai Herbert vs L’udovit Klein
- Juliana Miller vs Veronica Macedo
What are your picks for UFC 286?
Also Read: UFC Rankings: Has Jon Jones Surpassed Alexander Volkanovski After UFC 285 Victory?