UFC 296: Start Time, Streaming, and Other Details of Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington in the US, UK, India, and Other Countries

On December 16th, the UFC will conclude this year in an electrifying way in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas. While this has been a year of comebacks and upsets, fans might see something similar once again at UFC 296. In the main event, the Welterweight Champion, Leon Edwards, will take on the trash talk king Colby Covington, who is set to come back after a long hiatus.

And it’s not just them; there are other matches on the card that fans cannot miss. So here are all the details about the event, from timings, streaming, fight card, and more.





Start Time:

In the United States, on December 16th, the Edwards vs. Covington Early Prelims will start at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The Main Card will then kick off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Talking about the UK, Early Prelims begin at 11 pm GMT, Prelims at 1 am GMT (December 17th), and the Main Card at 3 am GMT (December 17th). Check out the other countries’ time below:

For Australia: (17th December)

Early Prelims: 10 am AEDT

Prelims: 12 pm AEDT

Main Card: 2 pm AEDT

For India: (17th December)

Early Prelims: 4:30 am IST

Prelims: 6:30 am IST

Main Card: 8:30 am IST

Where To Watch:

USA: ESPN+

UK: TNT Sports

Canada: BELL, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, EastLink, and Rumble

Brazil: UFC Fight Pass

India: Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 2,3,4) and Sony Liv

Australia: Kayo

Rest Of The World: UFC Fight Pass

Well, the UFC 296 event has a stacked card with top fighters like Alexandre Pantoja, Tony Ferguson, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and many others. Check out the full fight card below.

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington- Full Fight Card

Main Card:

Welterweight World Championship Bout: Leon Edwards (c) vs. Colby Covington

Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Brandon Royval

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson

Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett

Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry

Preliminary Card:

Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell

Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa

Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher

Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski

Early Preliminary Card:

Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden

Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida

Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov

Who will be the commentators at Edwards vs Covington?

Joe Rogan

Daniel Cormier

Jon Anik

The news is exciting for fans as this event takes place in the USA, with Rogan set to be on the mic alongside DC and Anik. This trio has served in numerous events, and it’s always thrilling to hear them as the sport’s soundtrack.