UFC 296: Start Time, Streaming, and Other Details of Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington in the US, UK, India, and Other Countries
Adarsh Ojha
|Published December 13, 2023
On December 16th, the UFC will conclude this year in an electrifying way in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas. While this has been a year of comebacks and upsets, fans might see something similar once again at UFC 296. In the main event, the Welterweight Champion, Leon Edwards, will take on the trash talk king Colby Covington, who is set to come back after a long hiatus.
And it’s not just them; there are other matches on the card that fans cannot miss. So here are all the details about the event, from timings, streaming, fight card, and more.
Start Time:
In the United States, on December 16th, the Edwards vs. Covington Early Prelims will start at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The Main Card will then kick off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
Talking about the UK, Early Prelims begin at 11 pm GMT, Prelims at 1 am GMT (December 17th), and the Main Card at 3 am GMT (December 17th). Check out the other countries’ time below:
For Australia: (17th December)
- Early Prelims: 10 am AEDT
- Prelims: 12 pm AEDT
- Main Card: 2 pm AEDT
For India: (17th December)
- Early Prelims: 4:30 am IST
- Prelims: 6:30 am IST
- Main Card: 8:30 am IST
Where To Watch:
- USA: ESPN+
- UK: TNT Sports
- Canada: BELL, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, EastLink, and Rumble
- Brazil: UFC Fight Pass
- India: Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 2,3,4) and Sony Liv
- Australia: Kayo
- Rest Of The World: UFC Fight Pass
Well, the UFC 296 event has a stacked card with top fighters like Alexandre Pantoja, Tony Ferguson, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and many others. Check out the full fight card below.
UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington- Full Fight Card
Main Card:
Welterweight World Championship Bout: Leon Edwards (c) vs. Colby Covington
- Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Brandon Royval
- Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson
- Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett
- Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry
Preliminary Card:
- Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell
- Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher
- Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski
Early Preliminary Card:
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden
- Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida
- Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev
- Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov
Who will be the commentators at Edwards vs Covington?
- Joe Rogan
- Daniel Cormier
- Jon Anik
The news is exciting for fans as this event takes place in the USA, with Rogan set to be on the mic alongside DC and Anik. This trio has served in numerous events, and it’s always thrilling to hear them as the sport’s soundtrack.
