Conor McGregor Reignites Feud With ‘Gimp’ Hasbulla, Gets a Khabib Nurmagomedov Warning and a Fight Challenge: “Dana White… Please Make It”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor reignited his Twitter feud with the Russian internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov. The latter gave him a Khabib Nurmagomedov warning and asked Dana White to fix a fight in response.

Hasbulla Magomedov and Conor McGregor have been exchanging words on social media for the past few days. Initially, it started with a viral video where Magomedov pranked UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Following that, the Irish UFC star called out the 19-year-old with bitter names on Twitter. In response, the social media star took a nasty jibe at McGregor’s UFC loss and his financial status.

Now, in the latest tweet, ‘The Notorious’ has mocked the teenager again. However, he deleted the tweet minutes later. The deleted tweet had a photoshopped picture of McGregor holding Magomedov, whose body was edited with that of a doll.

“Now what you saying, you little g*mp,” McGregor wrote in the deleted tweet. However, Magomedov saved the tweet and later uploaded it on his account and took a jibe at the former UFC champion.

Hey uncle @danawhite and @ufc please make it happen, let me eat this chicken @TheNotoriousMMA Im hungry, I’ll smash him with my mountain spirit. My brother @TeamKhabib smashed him and all his team, now is my time to rise!👊🏽 #HasbullaTime #CantDeleteMyTweetsConor pic.twitter.com/VdISS3U1Qm — Crypto Hasbulla NFT (@Hasbulla_NFT) September 8, 2022

“Hey, uncle @danawhite and @ufc please make it happen, let me eat this chicken @TheNotoriousMMA Im hungry, I’ll smash him with my mountain spirit. My brother @TeamKhabib smashed him and all his team now is my time to rise! #HasbullaTime #CantDeleteMyTweetsConor,” Magomedov wrote in the caption.

The Russian-born Instagram celebrity has a history of call-outs with top-ranked UFC fighters. In fact, he got famous among the fight fans for calling out UFC fighters in the first place.

One fighter who was always on Magomedov’s radar was Conor McGregor and he had his reason for that. Apparently, Khabib Nurmagomedov is close friends with the social media star. People even call him ‘Mini Khabib’ for his impression of the ex-UFC fighter.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor have always been rivals in the promotion. Thus, even Magomedov had bad blood with the Irishman. He has taken a dig at him several times on the internet and openly called him a ‘Chicken,’ which is a brutal insult in Russia.

Following the Twitter argument, the already heated rivalry between Magomedov and the UFC star has further intensified and may last for days.

