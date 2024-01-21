UFC 297: Drake Targets $1,300,000+ Supporting Sean Strickland Against Dricus Du Plessis

The noted Canadian musician, Drake, has formed headlines with an insane bet once again. The ‘One Dance’ rapper had attempted to bag an insane amount of $1.2M recently when he bet $250k on the noted UFC welterweight kingpin, Leon Edwards. But Drake has gone even grander this time. Recent updates say that the 37-year-old almost tripled the amount he placed on Edwards. He has placed a huge bet of $700k on the outcome of the current middleweight champ, Sean Strickland, defending his title at the UFC 297 co-main event.

Most UFC fans may know that Drake uses the platform of ‘Stake.com’ to place his bets. This time he will stand a chance to bag an insane $1.3M if he wins his bet. An Instagram account associated with ‘stake.com’ named ‘champagnepapi’ revealed the information about Drake’s insane betting amount on Strickland. Another one highlighted the information with a caption that read:

“Drake put down a $700k bag on Sean Strickland to beat Dricus Du Plessis and will be in attendance for #UFC297 tonight.”

Drake may have learned from his previous mistake and hence decided to bet on the entire outcome of the fight. He had gotten a bit over-specific regarding his previous bet when he placed $250k on the outcome of Edwards winning via a head kick at UFC 296.

But there is a rumor in the UFC community regarding Drake. A large chunk of the UFC community has opined that fighters often lose fights when Drake chooses to support them.

Will Sean Strickland face a similar fate as Conor McGregor had when Drake supported him?

Avid UFC fans may remember that the noted Canadian rapper was present on the stage of the UFC 229 ceremonial weigh-ins to support the noted UFC icon, Conor McGregor. Drake also held the Irish flag in McGregor’s support. But most fans may know that ‘Mystic Mac’ probably had the most devastating loss of his career at the UFC 229 main event.

This might make a lot of fans think that Strickland will go through a similar fate when he faces Dricus Du Plessis. But he has proven everyone wrong multiple times to date. His UFC 293 fight against Israel Adesanya, presents a bright example of how he can defy the odds. Hence, it won’t be wrong to say that Strickland has enough to break what the UFC community calls ‘Drake’s curse’ and earn him a whopping $1.3M.