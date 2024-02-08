HomeSearch

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria Comparison– Who Has Better Record, Reach, Height, and More

The UFC 298 is probably the hottest topic of discussion among the UFC community currently. However, most fans are talking about the coveted main event of the night more than anything. It will feature the sixth title defense of the noted UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. But several UFC pundits are considering his Spanish rival, Ilia Topuria, to be the greatest threat to ‘The Great’s’ featherweight title reign.

This is why several fans are currently digging into the statistics of the fighters to elect their favorite for the encounter. Here’s a look at the statistics of both the UFC 298 main eventers to help the fans with their choice.

Alexander Volkanovski: Statistics till UFC 298

A large chunk of UFC fans consider ‘Volk’ to be the best-ever UFC featherweight champ due to his phenomenal record. Despite being shorter than numerous divisional rivals, the Australian has dominated almost all of them with his incredible all-round fight game. None of his UFC featherweight rivals have been able to find an answer to his impressive in-octagon skills to date.

Here’s a summary of the current UFC featherweight champ’s statistics:

Height – 1.68m (5″6′)

Weight – 145 lbs (featherweight)

Pro-MMA record – 26-3

Reach – 71″

‘The Great’ may have picked up two losses in his last three-octagon outings. But fans must not forget that both of those losses were at lightweight. ‘Volk’ still maintains an unblemished record as a UFC featherweight.

Ilia Topuria: Statistics till UFC 298

Volkanovski’s UFC 298 rival, Ilia Topuria may have joined the UFC in 2020 only. But his splendid in-octagon performances have earned him a title shot just after 6 fights in the promotion. Topuria has also showcased that he packs an awesome all-round fight game, much like his rival. His fight against Jai Herbert on 19 March 2022 proved that he has an iron chin as well, besides exceptional prowess in striking.

‘El Matador’s’ record also boasts a plethora of submission victories which showcase his masterful skills on the ground as well. This is what a summary of his statistics looks like:

Height – 1.72m (5″7′)

Weight – 145 lbs (featherweight)

Pro-MMA record – 14-0

Reach – 69″

It’s pertinent to note that Topuria has also fought as a lightweight in the UFC once. But he managed to get the better of his rival, Herbert, unlike ‘Volk’. It won’t be wrong to say that the 27-year-old’s undefeated record will be one of his driving factors to get the better of his UFC 298 rival. But, Volkanovski’s record at featherweight is expected to make Topuria’s task one of the most challenging ones of his entire UFC career.

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

