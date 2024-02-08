UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria Comparison– Who Has Better Record, Reach, Height, and More

The UFC 298 is probably the hottest topic of discussion among the UFC community currently. However, most fans are talking about the coveted main event of the night more than anything. It will feature the sixth title defense of the noted UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. But several UFC pundits are considering his Spanish rival, Ilia Topuria, to be the greatest threat to ‘The Great’s’ featherweight title reign.

This is why several fans are currently digging into the statistics of the fighters to elect their favorite for the encounter. Here’s a look at the statistics of both the UFC 298 main eventers to help the fans with their choice.

Alexander Volkanovski: Statistics till UFC 298

A large chunk of UFC fans consider ‘Volk’ to be the best-ever UFC featherweight champ due to his phenomenal record. Despite being shorter than numerous divisional rivals, the Australian has dominated almost all of them with his incredible all-round fight game. None of his UFC featherweight rivals have been able to find an answer to his impressive in-octagon skills to date.

Here’s a summary of the current UFC featherweight champ’s statistics:

Height – 1.68m (5″6′)

Weight – 145 lbs (featherweight)

Pro-MMA record – 26-3

Reach – 71″

‘The Great’ may have picked up two losses in his last three-octagon outings. But fans must not forget that both of those losses were at lightweight. ‘Volk’ still maintains an unblemished record as a UFC featherweight.

Ilia Topuria: Statistics till UFC 298

Volkanovski’s UFC 298 rival, Ilia Topuria may have joined the UFC in 2020 only. But his splendid in-octagon performances have earned him a title shot just after 6 fights in the promotion. Topuria has also showcased that he packs an awesome all-round fight game, much like his rival. His fight against Jai Herbert on 19 March 2022 proved that he has an iron chin as well, besides exceptional prowess in striking.

‘El Matador’s’ record also boasts a plethora of submission victories which showcase his masterful skills on the ground as well. This is what a summary of his statistics looks like:

Height – 1.72m (5″7′)

Weight – 145 lbs (featherweight)

Pro-MMA record – 14-0

Reach – 69″

It’s pertinent to note that Topuria has also fought as a lightweight in the UFC once. But he managed to get the better of his rival, Herbert, unlike ‘Volk’. It won’t be wrong to say that the 27-year-old’s undefeated record will be one of his driving factors to get the better of his UFC 298 rival. But, Volkanovski’s record at featherweight is expected to make Topuria’s task one of the most challenging ones of his entire UFC career.