Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green go head-to-head at 160lbs for a Catchweight fight for UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

ISLAM MAKHACHEV VS. BOBBY GREEN : The catchweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green is the main event of another UFC fight night in Las Vegas.

Makhachev was originally scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush, however the fight was cancelled after Dariush withdrew due to injury. Green has been brought in as a substitute opponent and comes into this fight fresh off a unanimous decision win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271.

Green has taken the fight in 10 day short notice, he weighted 180lbs when he took the fight and has agreed to cut to 160. Islam is 21-1-0 in his mma career and fights at Lightweight division while Green is 29-12-1 in his MMA career and usually weight as welterweight division.

Here is the Fight card for UFC Vegan 49:

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green; Catchweight (160lbs)

Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman; Middleweight

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira; Women’s flyweight

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez; Lightweight

Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues; Middleweight

