UFC 298 Streaming Details: Where and How to Watch Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria Event in Australia, Spain, Brazil, and Other Countries

The hype regarding the UFC 298 has been massive. Apart from an enthralling main event featuring a UFC featherweight title fight, several fans are awaiting the other exciting encounters of the night as well. Several fans may have secured tickets to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California to catch the action through their own eyes. But there must be lots of other fans who will witness UFC 298 through their screens. Here’s some information about the UFC 298 streaming details in various countries so that the fans don’t miss out on the action.

The UFC’s official broadcasting partner, ESPN, will provide live and exclusive coverage to UFC 298 as always. But the fans who want to witness UFC 298 on ESPN’s TV channel will have to be satisfied with viewing only the Prelims card. To watch the entire event, US fans will need to subscribe to ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, which comes at a subscription of $10.99/month or $109.99/year.

However, US fans will need to spend an extra $79.99 to witness the UFC 298 main card due to the PPV charges. However, there’s another way in which the fans can watch UFC 298 live. The UFC’s very own streaming platform ‘UFC Fight Pass’ also provides live and exclusive coverage of UFC’s events. Fans all over the world can purchase a UFC Fight Pass subscription for $9.99/ month or $99.99 annually.

But it’s pertinent to note that ‘UFC Fight Pass’ often discludes several fights from their broadcast depending upon the fan’s location. Hence, the best way for the fans to witness every fight of UFC 298 is to use a VPN. They just need to set their location to the US after activating it, and then buy the ESPN+ PPV subscription, costing $79.99. This will give them access to every inch of the UFC 298 live coverage from any location in the world, be it Australia, Spain, Brazil, or anywhere else.

The hype related to the UFC 298 main event fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria may have begun at the UFC 2024 Seasons Press Conference. However, the pre-UFC 298 press conference also displayed a similar scenario.

Ilia Topuria made a Conor McGregor-like move at the pre-UFC 298 press conference

Avid UFC fans may remember how the noted UFC icon, Conor McGregor stole the then UFC featherweight champ, Jose Aldo’s title during the pre-UFC 189 press meet. The current UFC featherweight king, Volkanovski’s rival, Ilia Topuria, imitated McGregor’s move at the pre-UFC 298 press meet. He went past Jon Anik to steal ‘Volk’s’ title on the other side of the table.

Most fans may also remember how McGregor backed his brash actions with his UFC 194 performance. He KO’d the Brazilian champ within a minute of their fight, snatching the UFC featherweight gold from him.

Does Topuria’s action indicate that the UFC world will witness a similar obliteration at the UFC 298 main event? Well, only Father Time has the answer to this as of now. The fans will have to wait for the night of 17 February for the same. Hence, remembering the UFC 298 streaming details is of utmost importance to every UFC fan.