UFC 299 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera from the Title Fight

The UFC returns to action this weekend with UFC 299. The event is set to be the third PPV of the year for the world leader in MMA. The card is stacked with incredible fights and features fighters such as Dustin Poirier, Kevin Holland, Gilbert Burns and more. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley will put his belt on the line against Marlon Vera in the main event. This is the first time ‘Sugar’ has headlined a card for the UFC. Ahead of the fight, here’s a closer look at the reported purses for the main event fighters, Vera and O’Malley.

Advertisement

Sean O’Malley purse for UFC 299

O’Malley has been a big draw in the promotion ever since his stellar performance on Dana White’s Contender Series. However, this is the first time O’Malley goes into a fight as a champion and therefore, he will receive a share of the PPVs generated.

Advertisement



In his last fight against Sterling, Total Pro Sports reported via Sports Payouts that O’Malley made an impressive $1.4 million. Now that Suga is the champion, in all likelihood, he will breach the $2 million mark for his fight against Marlon Vera.

Marlon Vera purse for UFC 299

‘Chito’ will be fighting for UFC gold for the first time this weekend. The 31-year-old last fought at UFC 292 where he earned a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz. It is reported that Vera earned $465,000 for his win against Munhoz. Thus, considering this is a title fight, it is safe to assume that for his fight against O’Malley, Vera will earn closer to $1 million based on the earnings from his last fight.

UFC 299 gate

According to preliminary signs, the promotion is set for a mega PPV event with UFC 299. In a recent press conference, Dana White revealed that the gate for UFC 299 is a whopping $13.75 million. This makes it the fourth highest gate of all time in the history of the promotion. This was also mentioned by X account Championship Rounds, in one of their recent posts.



The only events in front of it are UFC 205, UFC 299 and UFC 264. All of the aforementioned cards featured Conor McGregor as he faced Eddie Alvarez, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier respectively. If the gate for the event is so high it is safe to assume that the event is trending very well in terms of PPV sales as well. The higher the PPV sales, the bigger the purse will be for Sean O’Malley.