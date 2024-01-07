Devin Haney Issues 7 Word Brutal Response to Ryan Garcia as He Cancels Fight Despite Oscar de la Hoya’s Interest

The former WBC interim lightweight champ, Ryan Garcia, had revealed that he will lock horns with the WBC super lightweight champ, Devin Haney, for his next fight. But, another recent update from ‘KingRy’ revealed that he had changed his mind. It stated that he had now locked his radar on the current WBA super lightweight champ, Ronaldo Romero. Haney reacted to Garcia with a tweet and warned the 25-year old boxer.

Advertisement

Like all other times, Garcia took to his ‘X’ account and put out an update about the change of his course. However, his update revealed that he hadn’t discussed this change of move with his team. It’s just Garcia who had changed his mind. But, he also wanted to get the consent of his team and promoter, Oscar de la Hoya, since things wouldn’t get official between him and Romero without their consent.

Garcia’s ‘X’ update read:

Advertisement

“I’ve notified my team I’m going a different route. My intent now is to fight Rolando Romero. I pray my team backs me on this decision. Oscar make this fight happen. THATS THE MOVE. BIGGER FIGHT, BIGGER BUSINESS. #GarciaRomero”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RyanGarcia/status/1743690789639872880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Well, the ending words of his post mention that Garcia probably wouldn’t be happy with the pay that he would get from a fight against Haney. But ‘The Dream’ didn’t take ‘KingRy’s’ shift pretty well.

Devin Haney responded to the change in motive of Ryan Garcia with a deriding remark

Well, most combat sports fans know that the cancellation of a fight can be a hugely disappointing factor for a fighter. Also, Garcia’s fights are known to garner massive revenues through PPV sales as well. Hence, it’s quite understandable that Haney wasn’t pretty impressed with Garcia’s decision to for opponent change. He reposted Garcia’s tweet with a deriding caption which read:

Advertisement

“Don’t ever mention my name pu**y boi..”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Realdevinhaney/status/1743698334186180717?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But the fans who wanted to witness the Garcia vs. Haney fight have no reason to worry. Another update from ‘KingRy’s’ minutes after the first one revealed that he hadn’t dropped the idea of a fight against Haney. But he wanted to fight Romero initially to attract more eyes to his fight against Haney. Garcia also said that his bout with ‘The Dream’ will be the one following his next fight against Ronaldo.