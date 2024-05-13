“F*ck Jesse”: Nate Diaz Sends Fans Into Frenzy With Cryptic Tweet for Unknown Person

Over the years, Nate Diaz has made a lot of enemies in the sport due to some or the other reason. According to his latest post on X, it appears that another individual has been added to the list of people Nate Diaz does not like.

The 39-year-old fighter often has expletive-laden messages for his fellow fighters. More often than not, he trashes fighters in the UFC or other combat sports for not being true fighters. This time around, Diaz’s message was aimed at an individual who we do not know much about. The younger Diaz brother tweeted,

“F**k Jesse. U know who u are b**ch.”



Needless to say, Diaz’s warning to Jesse invoked a lot of interesting reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to Diaz’s cryptic tweet.

One user named Jesse said, “I am so sorry.”



Another Jesse wasn’t too thrilled to be called out by the younger Diaz brother.



“jesse when they see this in the morning…”- commented a fan making fun of Jesse who is in for a rude awakening.



“All my homies hate jesse”– commented a fan in support of Nate Diaz.



A confused fan tweeted in response to Diaz’s tweet saying, “hell ya, could be any gender.”



“What did I ever do to you? I’m a big fan!”– commented a user named Jesse pleading innocence from the wrath of Nate Diaz.



While Diaz is beefing with this Jesse person, he is also preparing for his first fight outside the UFC since 2007. Diaz will take on Masvidal later this year in a boxing bout.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal has a new date

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal spent the better part of two decades in the UFC being irritated at each other. Now that they are no longer associated with the promotion, both want to smash each other’s face in, except this time they want to use 12-ounce gloves.

The fight was originally scheduled to take place on June 1st, 2024. However, the event has now been moved to July 6th, 2024.



The event will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. According to reports, the date of the event was changed in order to avoid a clash with UFC 302 and Dmitry Bivol’s return to action for a fight against Malik Zinad. The event will be a 10-round fight between two veterans of the sport.