UFC Star Believes Islam Makhachev ‘Kills Himself’ to Make Lightweight, Could Rule Welterweight Instead

Islam Makhachev has been an unstoppable force at lightweight, but as dominant as he’s been, there’s growing chatter about whether it’s time for the champ to chase bigger challenges—literally. The UFC’s 155-pound king has cleaned out much of the division, and now finds himself at a crossroads: stay lean and keep defending, or bulk up to welterweight and pursue the legacy of a two-division champion.

While on paper this seems like a good idea, there is a big hindrance in the way for Islam to move up in weight. According to Islam’s team, he would never fight his ‘brother’ Belal. So, unless Belal retains his title at UFC 315 next week, Islam might need to have some really awkward conversations with this team.

Becoming a two-division world champion has been a major goal for both Islam. It would not only solidify his position as a legend in the company, he will also have surpassed his mentor and 29-0 fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov in every conceivable manner.

It’s precisely why welterweight contender, Gilbert Burns, claims the jump would Islam a world of good.

“I think he is already a welterweight. He kills himself making (light)weight, every time he makes weight he looks horrible. He is just skull and skin coming in for the weigh-ins, and then after next day he is big again. I think he is a welterweight and yeah, I favour him over Jack and Belal,” the Brazilian noted.

Interestingly, while welterweight champion Belal claims that he would happily move to 185 lbs if Islam wanted a 170 lbs title shot, he also asserts that the Dagestani has a lot of unfinished business at lightweight.

Lightweight division not done with Islam

As Makhachev’s training partner and the current welterweight champ himself, Muhammad has a front-row seat to the conversation—and a few thoughts of his own.

Speaking to Demetrious Johnson, Belal pointed out that even though Islam has four successful title defenses already, a new crop of credible challengers are already popping up.

“You’re looking at Justin Gaethje. He just had a nice win and hasn’t fought Islam yet. Paddy Pimblett, I think just threw his name into the mix, his star power, if I’m the UFC, you want to push him right away,” he noted

On top of that, there are potential rematches with Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira still on the table. And then of course, there is the curious case of former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who’s already in camp for a potential fight date during the International Fight Week.

Although Islam and his team have currently brushed aside his call-outs, asking the Spaniard to prove himself, if Topuria wins his debut fight at 155 lbs, the Daegestani will have to face him.

He might still be hesitant, considering the trail of legends Topuria has left behind him, but the fight between two superstars of their caliber would be too sweet a deal for the UFC brass to sleep on.